Latest Telegram Update Uncaps Number of Live Video Stream Viewers

Telegram Messenger has received a major update that expands support for live video streams, allowing streams to be watched by an unlimited number of viewers.



Version 8 of the popular messaging platform uncaps the previous live stream audience limit of 1,000 viewers for groups and channels, and includes more customization options when forwarding messages, plus a shortcut to switch between channels.

The change makes the previous update that brought group video calls all the more powerful for live broadcasts. "The power to run your own TV station is here, right in your pocket," says Telegram in a blog post, underlining the possibilities.

When forwarding messages, there's a new option to remove captions, and sender names can now be hidden. Meanwhile, at the bottom of a text channel, there's a new option to quickly swipe up and jump to the next unread channel.

This update also makes stickers easier to find, with trending stickers now shown above the "Recently Used" sticker panel, and there's now an unread messages counter in comment threads.

Telegram is a free download for iPhone and iPad from the App Store. [Direct Link]