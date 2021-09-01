Apple TV+ Documentary '9/11: Inside the President's War Room' Now Available

Apple TV+ has debuted "9/11: Inside the President's War Room," a new documentary special that recounts the timeline of the U.S. presidency in the immediate hours after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York and The Pentagon in Virginia.



The documentary commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks is available to stream on ‌Apple TV+‌ worldwide with the exception of the United Kingdom, where it is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The documentary premiered on British terrestrial TV channel BBC One on Tuesday evening.

Narrated by Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels, the documentary recounts the 12 hours after the attacks, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas faced by key decision makers who responded for the United States, according to Apple.

The documentary features never-before-heard testimony with former U.S. President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, national security advisor Condoleezza Rice, Secretary of State Colin Powell, and others. It also features nearly 200 photographs that have never previously been published, as well as filmed archives.