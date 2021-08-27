Apple Launches 'No Sound' Repair Program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Models

Apple today announced the launch of a new service program that addresses an issue that can cause some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices to experience sound issues.



According to Apple, a "very small percentage" of ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro models may experience sound problems because of a component that can fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro owners who have a device that does not emit sound from the receiver when making or receiving phone calls may be eligible for free service. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not affected and are not part of the service program.

Those who have an iPhone experiencing issues can make an appointment at an Apple retail location, or find an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Apple Support can also be contacted to arrange a mail-in repair.

‌iPhone 12‌ or 12 Pro models that have damage that impairs the ability to complete the repair, like a cracked screen, will need to have that issue fixed prior to receiving service. Apple says the repair program covers affected ‌iPhone 12‌ or 12 Pro devices for two years after the first retail sale of the device.