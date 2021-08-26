Refurbished M1 Mac Mini With 10Gb Ethernet Now Available

by

Refurbished M1 Mac mini models with a 10Gb ethernet port are now available from the Apple Store, following the launch of the $100 build-to-order option in April.

m1 mac mini vignette
The refurbished units were first spotted by Paul Haddad on Twitter. There are currently a range of refurbished ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ configurations with 10Gb ethernet available with different amounts of storage, although stock appears to be selling out quickly. Going forward, stock will fluctuate based on which machines customers are sending back to Apple for repairs and returns.

Spot checks show that the refurbished ‌M1‌ models with 10Gb ethernet are now available in multiple regions, including the United States, Canada, France, and Japan.

When buying the ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ new, customers have to use a build-to-order configuration to upgrade from standard Gigabit ethernet to 10Gb ethernet for an additional $100. A refurbished ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 10Gb ethernet sells for $849, which is a $150 saving on the same machine if bought new.

Apple's refurbished ‌‌M1‌‌ Mac minis are sold with the same one-year warranty offered with a new ‌‌Mac mini‌, and they come with all manuals and accessories. Apple uses a rigorous testing, repair, repackaging, and cleaning process to ensure refurbished devices are identical to new devices.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Tag: Apple refurbished products
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Neutral)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Top Rated Comments

ratspg Avatar
ratspg
20 minutes ago at 09:10 am
That's a pretty good deal right there. I can't wait til the M processors come with more RAM!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
19 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Great deal! along with that you get same one-year warranty.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple refurbished m1 mac mini

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished M1 Mac Mini

Thursday February 25, 2021 6:42 pm PST by
Apple today began selling certified refurbished Mac mini models with the M1 chip for the first time in the United States and Canada, with prices discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to brand new models as usual. For example, a refurbished Mac mini with the M1 chip, 256GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of unified memory is available for $759, compared to $899 brand new. Other custom...
Read Full Article101 comments
refurbished m1 imac

Apple Starts Selling Refurbished 24-Inch M1 iMacs in the UK

Tuesday August 17, 2021 9:39 am PDT by
Refurbished 24-inch M1 iMac models are now available from Apple's refurbished store in the UK, just a few months after the machines first launched in April. Right now, Apple has one 24-inch iMac available in a pink color, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac. The machine features an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and 256GB SSD and it is priced at £1,059, a £190.00 savings over the standard £1,249...
Read Full Article32 comments
refurbished m1 imac us store

Apple Now Selling Refurbished 24-Inch M1 iMacs in the United States

Wednesday August 18, 2021 5:35 pm PDT by
Apple this evening began offering refurbished versions of the 24-inch M1 iMac in its U.S. online store, one day after starting to sell refurbished M1 iMacs in the UK. Apple has over a dozen M1 iMacs available at the current time, and this is the first time the M1 iMacs have been available through the refurbished store in the U.S. since the machines launched in April. The entry-level model ...
Read Full Article47 comments
m1 mac mini vignette

Deals: Save $100 on Apple's 2020 M1 Mac Mini, Starting at $599.99 for 256GB

Tuesday June 8, 2021 7:25 am PDT by
Record low discounts have returned to Apple's 2020 M1 Mac mini on Amazon today, in both 256GB and 512GB storage options. For the 256GB model, you won't see the sale price until you reach the checkout screen and receive an automatic coupon on your order. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us ...
Read Full Article23 comments
ipad 8 2020 279

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 8th-Generation iPad Starting at $279

Tuesday August 10, 2021 5:25 pm PDT by
Apple this week began selling refurbished 8th-generation iPad models through its online store in the United States for the first time since the device was released last year. As usual, the refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15% compared to brand new models, with pricing starting at $279 for the 32GB model versus $329 new. Apple says its certified refurbished iPad models are...
Read Full Article46 comments
m1x mac mini screen feature

High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

Sunday August 22, 2021 5:59 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to launch an updated high-end Mac mini with a new design and a faster "M1X" Apple silicon processor in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest publication of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that a new high-end Mac mini, which has previously been reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace...
Read Full Article380 comments
m1 mac mini screen

Deals: Amazon Slashes M1 Mac Mini to New Low Prices, Starting at $599.99 for 256GB ($99 Off)

Friday May 21, 2021 10:52 am PDT by
Amazon today is offering the 2020 M1 Mac mini in both 256GB and 512GB storage options for new lowest-ever prices. Both of these sales will be seen at the checkout screen on Amazon, after an automatic coupon is applied to your order. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article35 comments
m1 mac mini vignette

Deals: Get Apple's 512GB M1 Mac Mini for Record Low of $799 on Amazon ($100 Off)

Monday August 2, 2021 7:55 am PDT by
A record low discount has returned to Apple's 512GB M1 Mac mini today on Amazon. You can get this model for $799.00, down from its original price of $899.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This sale matches the previous all-time low price on the 512GB M1 Mac ...
Read Full Article38 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

Deals: Woot's New Sale Offers Up to $160 Off Refurbished iPhone 12 Models and AirPods for $99.99

Tuesday August 3, 2021 6:27 am PDT by
Woot today has a few deals on refurbished models of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and AirPods. Starting with the iPhone 12 mini, you can get the 64GB model unlocked for $579.99, down from $729.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The 128GB iPhone 12 mini is ...
Read Full Article4 comments
mac mini 10 gigabit

Apple Now Offers $100 10Gb Ethernet Add-On for Mac Mini

Tuesday April 20, 2021 12:54 pm PDT by
In addition to overhauling the iMac lineup with new M1 iMac options, Apple today quietly added a new feature to the Mac mini. Mac mini buyers can now opt to add a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port to the device for a $100 add-on. When the Mac mini launched, there was a Gigabit Ethernet option, but no upgrade to 10 Gigabit available. There was, however, a sign that 10 Gigabit Ethernet was coming. Ma...
Read Full Article68 comments