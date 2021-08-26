Refurbished M1 Mac Mini With 10Gb Ethernet Now Available

Refurbished M1 Mac mini models with a 10Gb ethernet port are now available from the Apple Store, following the launch of the $100 build-to-order option in April.



The refurbished units were first spotted by Paul Haddad on Twitter. There are currently a range of refurbished ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ configurations with 10Gb ethernet available with different amounts of storage, although stock appears to be selling out quickly. Going forward, stock will fluctuate based on which machines customers are sending back to Apple for repairs and returns.

Spot checks show that the refurbished ‌M1‌ models with 10Gb ethernet are now available in multiple regions, including the United States, Canada, France, and Japan.

When buying the ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ new, customers have to use a build-to-order configuration to upgrade from standard Gigabit ethernet to 10Gb ethernet for an additional $100. A refurbished ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 10Gb ethernet sells for $849, which is a $150 saving on the same machine if bought new.

Apple's refurbished ‌‌M1‌‌ Mac minis are sold with the same one-year warranty offered with a new ‌‌Mac mini‌, and they come with all manuals and accessories. Apple uses a rigorous testing, repair, repackaging, and cleaning process to ensure refurbished devices are identical to new devices.