More Than 100 Million People Worldwide Use an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch continues to be the most popular smart watch on the market, and in Q2 2021, Apple hit a new user base milestone, according to Counterpoint Research's Global Smartwatch Shipments Tracker.



There are now more than 100 million active Apple Watch users thanks to the device's design, health features, and related services. It's possible Apple hit this milestone even earlier than 2021, as Neil Cybart said in February that based on his estimates, Apple reached 100 million users in December.

In the second quarter of 2021, global smart watch shipments were up 27 percent overall, and Apple was able to maintain its number one position. Apple's market share was at 28 percent, down slightly from 30 percent in the year-ago quarter, but well above competitors like Huawei, Samsung, and Garmin.

The United States continues to be Apple's largest market, responsible for more than half of the Apple Watch user base.

During the quarter, the Apple Watch Series 6 was the most popular smart watch overall, followed by the Apple Watch SE. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 took the third spot, followed by the Apple Watch Series 3 in fourth and the Imoo Z6-4G in fifth.



Apple in just a few weeks is set to debut its newest wrist-worn device, the Apple Watch Series 7. The Series 7 will feature the first redesign we've seen in years, with Apple adopting a flat-edged design, a larger display, and new 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

We're expecting Apple to debut the new Apple Watch Series 7 models alongside the iPhone 13 lineup, and we could be hearing details on an event date within the next two weeks.