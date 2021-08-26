Publishers Who Adopt Apple News Now Qualify for Reduced Commission on In-App Subscriptions

by

Apple today announced a News Partner Program that will allow publishers who are committed to publishing their content through Apple News to qualify for a reduced 15% commission rate on qualifying in-app subscriptions.

apple news banner
In exchange for maintaining a "robust" presence on Apple News, publishers enrolled in the program will receive 85% of the revenue from readers who subscribe through the publication's own app on the App Store. By comparison, publishers currently receive 70% of revenue from readers who have been subscribed for less than one year and 85% of revenue from readers who have been subscribed for one year or longer.

Publishers may apply for the program starting today worldwide. To be eligible, publishers must maintain an Apple News channel and publish all content to that channel in the Apple News Format. Further details are available on Apple's website.

Apple will also support, fund, and collaborate with additional media literacy organizations around the world, and the company has recommitted support to three leading non-profit organizations that offer independent media literacy programs, including Common Sense Media, the News Literacy Project, and Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori.

Tag: Apple News Guide

Top Rated Comments

infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
32 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Apple News is like "fetch" ... give it up, it's not going to happen.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Villarrealadrian Avatar
Villarrealadrian
26 minutes ago at 09:04 am
A flower from your garden Apple
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrjetsondc Avatar
Mrjetsondc
20 minutes ago at 09:10 am
If it walks like antitrust and talks like antitrust, it must be Apple ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
13 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Tim cook: "We treat every developer the same."


Yeah, whatever you say, Tim.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

spotify podcasts

Spotify Competes With Apple by Expanding Podcast Subscriptions Program

Tuesday August 24, 2021 7:07 am PDT by
In late April, Spotify began testing a Podcast Subscriptions program as a way for creators to offer paid subscriber-only content to listeners, and today the streaming music service announced this monetization option is now available to all U.S. creators. Spotify said creators can mark episodes as subscriber-only and publish them to Spotify and other platforms through its podcast creation platform ...
Read Full Article28 comments
110 affinity publisher pages

Affinity Creative Apps Gain Memory Optimization Update Making Some Tasks Up to 10 Times Quicker

Thursday August 5, 2021 5:59 am PDT by
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple silicon. For Affinity Publisher, a total rewrite of memory management now enables instant loading times for...
Read Full Article65 comments
Writing Session History ulysses

Ulysses Gains Enhanced Blog Publishing and Session History Features

Tuesday August 3, 2021 12:02 am PDT by
Popular writing app Ulysses today reached version 23, and this update improves its blog publishing features as well as the way session histories and writing goals are calculated. For a while now, Ulysses has offered a writing goal feature to help writers foster a writing habit. The goal feature allows them to set a daily target – 500 words, say – and monitor their progress towards...
Read Full Article23 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple's Past Sideloading Plans, Ecosystem Lock-in Strategy, and More Revealed in Internal Documents

Friday August 20, 2021 7:35 am PDT by
Documents highlighted by The Verge and disclosed as part of the Apple vs. Epic Games trial have revealed that Apple discussed plans for sideloading apps, sought to lock users into its ecosystem using gift cards, attempted to tackle chaos in the App Store review process, and more. Several of the internal documents related to internal discussions around the possibility of sideloading iPhone...
Read Full Article241 comments
Global 500 2021

Apple Leaps Up Fortune Global 500 Rankings

Monday August 2, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
Apple has leaped from third to first place for profit and from twelfth to sixth place for revenue in the Fortune Global 500 rankings of the world's biggest companies. After reaching a record high of $33.3 trillion in last year's rankings, total revenue for the world's biggest companies fell 4.8 percent to $31.7 trillion this year. Even so, the combined sales of all of the companies on the...
Read Full Article16 comments
app store blue banner

Developers Complain as App Store Feature Promotes Rip-Off Apps

Thursday August 5, 2021 6:12 am PDT by
Apple has featured a number of apps with disproportionately expensive subscriptions on the App Store, arousing the ire of some developers. The App Store feature on the Australian App Store, first highlighted by Beau Nouvelle on Twitter, is called "Slime relaxations" and reportedly features apps that are non-functional and seek to charge disproportionately costly in-app purchase...
Read Full Article105 comments
Apple Podcasts iOS 14 5

Apple Launches Affiliate Program for Podcasts Subscriptions

Friday May 21, 2021 4:02 am PDT by
Apple has announced a new affiliate program for its upcoming Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform that will allow users to earn a commission when a podcast link they share leads to a new subscriber. Launching this month, Apple Podcast Subscriptions will allow users to subscribe to podcasts to receive perks, such as an ad-free listening experience, early access to episodes, and exclusive...
Read Full Article10 comments
coalition upscale feature

Major U.S. Publishers Join Coalition for App Fairness

Wednesday December 16, 2020 8:10 am PST by
A group of major U.S. news publishers have joined the Coalition for App Fairness, a collaborative organization set up to highlight issues with Apple, mainly from developers (via TechCrunch). Digital Content Next, which represents the AP, The New York Times, NPR, ESPN, Vox, The Washington Post, Meredith, Bloomberg, NBCU, The Financial Times, and more, has become the 50th member to join the...
Read Full Article80 comments
apple music worldwide ad featured

Apple News Gaining Apple Music Editorial Content

Wednesday April 21, 2021 8:06 am PDT by
Apple is bringing Apple Music editorial content into Apple News as a way to offer readers even more content about the artists, songs, and more that they love. Apple has started a new Apple Music channel within Apple News, as first spotted by MacStories, that currently has a limited selection of articles, but seems to be frequently posting. Based on the current posts, Apple plans to publish...
Read Full Article6 comments
nso israeli surveillance firm

Report: Pegasus Spyware Sold to Governments Uses Zero-Click iMessage Exploit to Infect iPhones Running iOS 14.6

Monday July 19, 2021 12:35 am PDT by
Journalists, lawyers, and human rights activists around the world have been targeted by authoritarian governments using phone malware made by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group, according to multiple media reports. An investigation by 17 media organizations and Amnesty International's Security Lab uncovered a massive data leak, indicating widespread and continuing abuse of the commercial...
Read Full Article122 comments