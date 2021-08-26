Publishers Who Adopt Apple News Now Qualify for Reduced Commission on In-App Subscriptions

Apple today announced a News Partner Program that will allow publishers who are committed to publishing their content through Apple News to qualify for a reduced 15% commission rate on qualifying in-app subscriptions.



In exchange for maintaining a "robust" presence on Apple News, publishers enrolled in the program will receive 85% of the revenue from readers who subscribe through the publication's own app on the App Store. By comparison, publishers currently receive 70% of revenue from readers who have been subscribed for less than one year and 85% of revenue from readers who have been subscribed for one year or longer.

Publishers may apply for the program starting today worldwide. To be eligible, publishers must maintain an Apple News channel and publish all content to that channel in the Apple News Format. Further details are available on Apple's website.

Apple will also support, fund, and collaborate with additional media literacy organizations around the world, and the company has recommitted support to three leading non-profit organizations that offer independent media literacy programs, including Common Sense Media, the News Literacy Project, and Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori.