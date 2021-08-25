Today we're tracking a few deals at Best Buy, including record low prices on the iPhone 12 mini and iPad mini 5.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPhone 12 mini

To start, you can get Apple's 64GB iPhone 12 mini from T-Mobile for $429.99, down from $729.99. This $300 off discount is only available when you select T-Mobile as a carrier, and it's a one-time payment that requires activation with T-Mobile at purchase.

You can save $300 on most models of the iPhone 12 mini: the 128GB is available for $479.99, and the 256GB is available for $579.99. Additionally, Best Buy is offering $75 off some iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models. Note that all of these savings are seen only under T-Mobile on Best Buy.



iPad mini 5

Best Buy also has $100 off Apple's iPad mini 5, starting at $299.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, down from $399.99. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $449.99, down from $549.99.

Both sales represent matches for the previous all-time low prices on the iPad mini 5. We're expecting a refresh of the iPad mini lineup sometime this fall, which is likely the reason why we're now seeing frequent discounts on the 2019 model.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.