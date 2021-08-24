Scammer Infiltrated Thousands of iCloud Accounts to Find Nude Photos

by

A criminal from Los Angeles has pled guilty to felony charges after breaking into thousands of iCloud accounts to hunt down nude photos of women, reports The Los Angeles Times.

iCloud General Feature
Hao Kuo Chi collected more than 620,000 private photos and videos by impersonating Apple customer support staff and sending out emails to trick his victims into providing Apple IDs and passwords. Chi used social engineering and phishing schemes to coerce his victims, and he did not breach Apple's ‌iCloud‌ protections.

Chi accessed photos and videos from at least 306 victims across the United States, and most of them were young women. Some of the victims were attacked at the request of people that Chi met online after he marketed himself as "icloudripper4you," a service that could break into ‌iCloud‌ accounts to steal photos and videos.

His unknown co-conspirators would ask Chi to hack a specific ‌iCloud‌ account, and he would respond with a Dropbox link. Chi operated two Gmail addresses "applebackupicloud" and "backupagenticloud," where the FBI found more than 500,000 emails with approximately 4,700 ‌iCloud‌ user IDs and passwords that he had been sent from his victims.

Chi's scam fell apart after he hacked the ‌iCloud‌ account of an unnamed public figure in March 2018 and the photos ended up on pornographic websites. The FBI launched an investigation, and found that a log-in to the victim's ‌iCloud‌ account had come from Chi's home.

Chi has pled guilty to one count of conspiracy and three counts of gaining unauthorized access to a protected computer, and he now faces up to five years in prison for each crime. In a phone call with The Los Angeles Times, Chi said that he was "remorseful" for what he did, but claimed he had a family to support. He said that he was afraid public exposure of his crimes would "ruin [his] whole life."

The unauthorized ‌iCloud‌ access perpetrated by Chi is similar to a 2014 attack that saw hackers gain access to celebrity iCloud accounts through their username and password.

After that incident, Apple bolstered ‌iCloud‌ account security, offering two-factor authentication and sending emails whenever there's a new login to an ‌iCloud‌ account. The people involved in Chi's attack likely did not have two-factor authentication enabled.

Apple recommends two-factor authentication for all Apple IDs to add extra security, and it offers a support document on how to avoid phishing schemes like the one used by Chi.

Tag: iCloud
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Top Rated Comments

ComRadMac Avatar
ComRadMac
55 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
"he was afraid public exposure of his crimes would "ruin [his] whole life."

Yes, that is the plan. Let's hope it works.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JMacHack Avatar
JMacHack
49 minutes ago at 01:56 pm

Chi's scam fell apart after he hacked the iCloud account of an unnamed public figure in March 2018
Sounds like the authorities didn’t give a **** until he got a politician.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ChromeAce Avatar
ChromeAce
44 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
His next project was to put CSAM images in those iCloud accounts and market a new service, “Get anyone arrested!”
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LukeDizzle Avatar
LukeDizzle
49 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
Link?

Asking for a friend
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iObama Avatar
iObama
55 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
"I had a family to support."

Wonder what they're gonna do now that you're in prison, *******.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Le Big Mac Avatar
Le Big Mac
54 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
At least 620,000 photos/videos of people having sex have been uploaded to iCloud? Come on people!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

m1x mac mini screen feature

High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

Sunday August 22, 2021 5:59 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to launch an updated high-end Mac mini with a new design and a faster "M1X" Apple silicon processor in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest publication of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that a new high-end Mac mini, which has previously been reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace...
Read Full Article367 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

Disappointment Seemingly in Store for iMac Fans

Friday August 20, 2021 2:08 am PDT by
Users who have been eagerly anticipating the launch of a larger iMac with a powerful Apple silicon chip may be in for disappointment, as the machine now looks to be delayed into next year. The leaker known as "Dylandkt" has claimed that Apple's "high end iMac" will not be released in the fourth quarter of 2021 alongside Apple's "M1X Macs," a reference to Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article
iPhone 12 Touch ID Feature Img

Touch ID Not Returning With iPhone 13, Despite Apple Testing Under-Screen Sensor

Monday August 23, 2021 3:14 am PDT by
Despite having tested and worked on the technology, Apple has decided not to include an under-screen Touch ID sensor with the upcoming iPhone 13, continuing to leave customers with Face ID as the only biometric authentication option for the iPhone. Apple had been testing Touch ID technology that would have allowed the company to place the sensor under the display on the iPhone, allowing...
Read Full Article344 comments
Top Stories 72 Thumbnail

Top Stories: M1X MacBook Pro by November, iOS 15 Beta 6, Apple's Secret Double Agent

Saturday August 21, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
We're rapidly approaching Apple's busy product launch season, and rumors are continuing to fly. It sounds like Apple has enough products in the pipeline that it'll need to hold multiple virtual events before the end of the year to introduce them all, so get ready for a flurry of activity over the next few months. Other news this week included a fresh round of betas for iOS 15 and most of...
Read Full Article43 comments
iphone 13 yellow with text

When is the iPhone 13's Release Date?

Monday August 23, 2021 3:16 am PDT by
As Apple's usual timeframe for unveiling its new iPhones approaches, speculation around when the company may launch the iPhone 13 is mounting. Now, a new report has narrowed down when we may see the refreshed devices emerge. After a later-than-usual launch for the iPhone 12 models last year, Apple is predicted to return to its traditional September smartphone unveiling timeframe for the...
Read Full Article
AppleEventLogoFeature

DigiTimes: Apple Planning Multiple Apple Events for September

Friday August 20, 2021 3:20 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple product events in September, rather than its strategy from last year to break up its fall product launches into three separate events split across September, October, and November, according to sources who spoke to DigiTimes. In a new paywalled report today, the publication states that Apple will "host a series of product launch conferences in September,"...
Read Full Article68 comments
mac mini ports

High-End Mac Mini Said to Feature Thinner Design With 'Plexiglass' Top, Magnetic Power Port

Tuesday May 25, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini with additional ports and featuring the same Apple silicon chip expected to debut in the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. Now, new renders from Apple leaker Jon Prosser have potentially given us our first look at this upcoming Mac. According to renders made by Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Prosser,...
Read Full Article741 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Report: iPhone 13 to Launch Third Week of September, Pro Models to Feature 1TB Storage Option

Tuesday August 17, 2021 3:00 am PDT by
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September and a 1TB internal storage option will be available for the high-end Pro models, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors. From the note: Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3,...
Read Full Article137 comments
microsoft365

Microsoft Increasing Price of Commercial 'Microsoft 365' Plans Next Year

Monday August 23, 2021 2:11 am PDT by
Effective next year, pricing for all commercial plans of Microsoft 365 will be increased as a way to compensate for the "increased value" Microsoft's suite of tools has provided to customers over the last ten years, Microsoft has announced. In a blog post late last week, the company says the new changes are the first time it has substantively increased the price of Office 365 since it...
Read Full Article163 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Gurman: Apple Planning Multiple Events for the Fall, M1X MacBook Pros to be Available by November

Sunday August 15, 2021 12:07 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple events this fall, which will collectively include the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that much like last year, Apple will hold multiple events this coming fall, with the...
Read Full Article177 comments