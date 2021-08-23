Anker's newest crop of discounts on Amazon have appeared online today, and this time around include USB-C surge protectors, wall chargers, Soundcore noise canceling earbuds, a car mount, and a few Eufy vacuum cleaners. The sales are a mix of a coupon codes and automatically applied discounts, so be sure to check out the list below for more details.
One of the standouts in this group is Anker's Soundcore Life P3 Noise Canceling Earbuds, which come in five colors at $67.99, down from $79.99. The Soundcore Life P3 Earbuds support 7 hours of listening, a noise canceling feature, and an included wireless charging case that adds 35 hours of audio playback to the earbuds.
Audio
- Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker - $33.99, down from $39.99
- Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Soundcore Life P3 Noise Canceling Earbuds - $67.99, down from $79.99
Wall Chargers
- PowerPort III Duo USB-C Wall Charger (White) - $22.09, down from $25.99
- PowerPort III Duo USB-C Wall Charger (Black) - $23.79, down from $27.99
- PowerPort III USB-C Nano Charger - $23.99, down from $29.99
Surge Protectors
- PowerPort Strip Surge Protector (3x USB-A, 6x Outlets) - $19.99 with code ANKERA1999, down from $33.99
- PowerPort Surge Protector (1x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 3x Outlets) - $25.99 with code ANKERA2499, down from $39.99
Car Mount
- Magnetic Car Mount for iPhone 12 - $19.99 with code ANKER2975, down from $29.99
Eufy Home
- HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum - $119.99 with on-page coupon, down from $199.99
- HomeVac S11 Infinity Cordless Stick Vacuum - $199.99, down from $299.99
- BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max - $175.99, down from $249.99
