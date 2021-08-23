Apple's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' to Premiere at the London Film Festival

Upcoming Apple TV+ movie "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on the final day of the event, Sunday, October 17.



Apple also plans to offer preview screenings of the film at London Film Festival partner cinemas across the UK.

Written by Joel Coen, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is set to star Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Filmed entirely in black and white, the movie is described as a "bold and fierce adaptation of Shakespeare's classic, a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning."

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" is the first film directed by a single Coen brother. Joel Coen and his brother Ethan Coen have been responsible for hit movies that include "The Big Lebowski," "No Country for Old Men," "Fargo," and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

Apple announced that it had acquired the rights to the movie back in May, and the film is being produced by Apple partner A24. Apple has previously worked with A24 on "On the Rocks," starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

After premiering in theaters, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" will be available on ‌Apple TV+‌, but Apple has not yet provided a date for its availability.