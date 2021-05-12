A24 Film 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' With Denzel Washington Coming to Apple TV+

Apple today announced that it is teaming up with A24 for "The Tragedy of Macbeth," a drama that's set to star Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is directed by Joel Coen, and is based on "Macbeth" by William Shakespeare.



It's the first film that's directed by just one Coen brother, and it will be in black and white. As a duo, the Coen brothers have produced hit movies like "The Big Lebowski," "No Country for Old Men," "Fargo," and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

Apple has a partnership with A24 and has previously teamed up with the film studio for "On the Rocks" starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" will be released in theaters later this year ahead of a launch on Apple TV+.