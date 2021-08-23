Apple Store Purchases Made With Apple Pay in U.S. Will Support the National Park Foundation This Week

Apple today announced that it will make an unspecified donation to the National Park Foundation for each qualifying Apple Pay purchase at an Apple Store, on Apple.com, or in the Apple Store app in the United States from August 23 through August 29.



The promotion is limited to the first 100,000 transactions and it is subject to a $10 minimum purchase with Apple Pay, according to fine print on Apple's website.

This is at least the fifth consecutive year that Apple has ran this promotion in support of the National Park Foundation, the official charitable partner of the National Park Service in the United States. Apple CEO Cook has expressed his appreciation for national parks, and in an interview last year, he said that Apple Park has conference rooms named after U.S. national parks, such as the Grand Canyon room near his personal office.

Apple Watch users around the world can also earn an Activity Challenge award themed after national parks by completing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6km) or longer.

On August 25, all U.S. national parks that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission in celebration of the National Park Service's birthday.