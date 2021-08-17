Apple Launching National Parks Activity Challenge on August 28

by

Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to take place on Saturday, August 28th, in celebration of national parks worldwide.

apple national park awards
Apple will ask Apple Watch owners to complete a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile to earn a special National Parks award.

Let's take a day to appreciate the beauty of national parks all over the world. On August 28, earn this award by recording a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6K) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

As with all Activity Challenges, the award will be accompanied by animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app (click images to see animations):

national parks 2021 1

national parks 2021 4

national parks 2021 3

national parks 2021 2
Apple always celebrates national parks in August, and last year introduced an Apple Pay donation program and highlighted Apple TV+ content, Apple Music songs, podcasts, books, and more all focused on national parks.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
40 minutes ago at 11:50 am
And as every time we get this challenge, we are not allowed to ride our bike through Apple's national parks ? :(
Come on Apple, why not including riding your bike???
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calzon65 Avatar
calzon65
44 minutes ago at 11:46 am
Apple remains one of the most savvy public relations oriented companies I have ever seen. They really know what buttons to press.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
35 minutes ago at 11:56 am

Apple remains one of the most savvy public relations oriented companies I have ever seen. They really know what buttons to press.
Yeah, these special activity challenges are a great way to keep people engaged. That's something Fitbit doesn't do as well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Captain Trips Avatar
Captain Trips
34 minutes ago at 11:56 am
Sweet! Unless the weather is bad on the 28th, I will actually be at a local park getting in a run.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Captain Trips Avatar
Captain Trips
33 minutes ago at 11:58 am

And as every time we get this challenge, we are not allowed to ride our bike through Apple's national parks ? :(
Come on Apple, why not including riding your bike???
How about riding your bike for your usual distance, and then walk with your bike for a mile? :D?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
55 minutes ago at 11:35 am
I wish I could have done it with my Apple Watch 7!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

