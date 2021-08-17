Apple Launching National Parks Activity Challenge on August 28

Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to take place on Saturday, August 28th, in celebration of national parks worldwide.



Apple will ask Apple Watch owners to complete a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile to earn a special National Parks award.

Let's take a day to appreciate the beauty of national parks all over the world. On August 28, earn this award by recording a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6K) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

As with all Activity Challenges, the award will be accompanied by animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app (click images to see animations):



Apple always celebrates national parks in August, and last year introduced an Apple Pay donation program and highlighted Apple TV+ content, Apple Music songs, podcasts, books, and more all focused on national parks.