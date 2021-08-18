Apple Producing AirPods 3 in China Instead of Vietnam Due to Pandemic Disruption

by

Apple has been seeking to add geographic diversity to its supply chain for some time, with a shift of some production of the AirPods lineup to Vietnam being one significant step for the company.

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
Apple reportedly began trialing production of regular ‌‌AirPods‌‌ in Vietnam over a year ago, and it was reported in December that Apple's ‌‌AirPods‌‌ suppliers were looking to line up financing to expand production.

Originally, those plans also included the upcoming ‌AirPods‌ 3, but those plans have changed. According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, Apple has had to begin mass producing the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ in China rather than Vietnam because of disruptions related to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Apple will start mass-producing its latest AirPods earphones in China instead of in Vietnam as previously planned, two people familiar with the situation said. The company still hopes to move around 20% of new AirPods production to Vietnam later, they said.

Apple's plan to bring some MacBook and iPad production to Vietnam has also been put on hold due to stricter border control measures in China and Vietnam, which has resulted in a lack of engineering resources and an incomplete supply chain, according to the report.

One of the problems is said to be the need for so-called "new product introductions," where companies and suppliers work together to develop and produce a completely new product. This has been especially difficult in Vietnam due to the lack of engineers able to work on ‌AirPods‌ 3 and other new devices.

Following the height of U.S.-China trade tensions two years ago, Apple, Google, and Amazon all initiated moves to shift some production to Vietnam. Google had intended to produce the Pixel 5 range there early last year, but the smartphones ended up being made in China.

Meanwhile, Amazon is facing delays in the production of smart doorbells, security cameras, and smart speakers, as assembly lines in the northern part of the country coped with a surge in local COVID cases and tougher infection prevention measures.

According to an IDC analyst quoted in the report, any setback for Vietnam is likely to be temporary, as the country has already established itself as a key alternative manufacturing location outside of China.

Apple's forthcoming third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are expected to adopt a form factor similar to the AirPods Pro, featuring a new case, a shorter stem, and perhaps replaceable ear tips.

The new ‌AirPods‌ were initially rumored to be launching in the first half of 2021, but in March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and DigiTimes said that they're not expected until later in the year, with mass production to begin in the third quarter, which means the new version will likely launch in September alongside new iPhones.

Top Rated Comments

MrPresident Avatar
MrPresident
1 hour ago at 04:03 am
Really hoping they manage to fix the battery degradation issues with this version. My last pair only lasted four years until they didn’t hold a charge.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macintoshmac Avatar
macintoshmac
1 hour ago at 04:03 am
Would have loved seeing Made In Vietnam on more Apple devices for a change. Looks like it will be some while before it happens.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I@beck Avatar
I@beck
45 minutes ago at 04:30 am
Production in China ?? or Vietnam ?? doesn’t matter. Important is the quality has to be delivered.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
senttoschool Avatar
senttoschool
34 minutes ago at 04:42 am
Have lived in Vietnam recently.

If companies think they can simply move away from China, they're in for a surprise. By this point, it's not just the cheap labor that China can provide. It's also the infrastructure, supply chains, and manufacturing talent that only China can provide as a full package.

In addition, even if the actual manufacturing takes place in Vietnam, many companies are still just contracting with Chinese companies who then go to Vietnam to put the products together. China also provides much of the raw materials for Vietnam. Vietnam is quickly just becoming China's China.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vyspirit Avatar
vyspirit
40 minutes ago at 04:35 am
Vietnam is in the days of social distancing until September 15, so it is difficult for factories to reopen to keep up with Apple's schedule ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tim cook spring loaded event

Gurman: Apple Planning Multiple Events for the Fall, M1X MacBook Pros to be Available by November

Sunday August 15, 2021 12:07 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple events this fall, which will collectively include the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that much like last year, Apple will hold multiple events this coming fall, with the...
167 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Report: iPhone 13 to Launch Third Week of September, Pro Models to Feature 1TB Storage Option

Tuesday August 17, 2021 3:00 am PDT by
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September and a 1TB internal storage option will be available for the high-end Pro models, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors. From the note: Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3,...
116 comments
Top Stories 71 Thumbnail

Top Stories: New MacBook Pro Models Enter Mass Production, iOS 15 Beta 5, and More

Saturday August 14, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While much of the rumor mill remains focused on the imminent debut of the iPhone 13 lineup in just about a month, many Mac fans have been holding out for the redesigned MacBook Pro models. A new report says they've finally entered mass production, so keep your fingers crossed that they're coming soon. Other news this week included rumors about a redesigned MacBook Air coming next year, a...
32 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Alleged Apple Watch Series 7 CAD Renders Reveal New Design With Flat Edges and Larger Display

Tuesday August 17, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges, a larger display thanks to smaller bezels, and a more prominent speaker, according to new CAD renders, allegedly obtained from industry sources, shared today by 91mobiles. The renders reveal an updated Apple Watch design that takes inspiration from the flat-edges of the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the upcoming 14 and 16-inch...
134 comments
cook april 2021 event hype

Fall 2021 Apple Event Rumors: iPhones in September, MacBook Pros in Late October, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more. There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
90 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Kuo: MacBook Shipment Growth to Drive Market Adoption of Mini-LED Technology

Monday August 16, 2021 1:14 am PDT by
Apple's use of mini-LED panels in its forthcoming MacBook lineups will catalyze supplier investment and push the entire industry toward adoption of the display technology, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple's upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to feature mini-LED displays. In his latest investor note, seen by MacRumors, Kuo...
42 comments
new safari design options ios 15

Apple Reverses iOS 15 Safari Changes With New Toggle for Top Address Bar

Tuesday August 17, 2021 10:36 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 15 introduced a new Safari experience that moves the URL bar and tab interface to the bottom of the iPhone, a decision that has been controversial with iPhone users. Safari options in iOS 15 beta 6 Throughout the beta testing period, Apple has been tweaking the design of the Safari browser on the iPhone and in beta 6, there are further refinements. The bottom tab bar has been...
130 comments
tmobilelogo

T-Mobile Confirms Data Breach, Unclear If Personal Customer Data Was Accessed

Monday August 16, 2021 12:49 pm PDT by
T-Mobile today confirmed that some of its data had been accessed without authorization in a breach that may impact more than 100 million of its users. Over the weekend, T-Mobile began investigating a forum post that offered data from more than 100 million people. T-Mobile was not mentioned in that post, but the person selling the data told Motherboard that it had come from T-Mobile's...
114 comments
adobe max 2021

Adobe MAX 2021 Free for Everyone, Registration Now Open

Monday August 16, 2021 10:39 am PDT by
Each year, Adobe holds an event called Adobe MAX to highlight new Adobe software releases for design and advertising professionals. Adobe MAX is normally an in-person event, but as with the 2020 event, the 2021 Adobe MAX presentation will again be digital. Adobe MAX 2021 is set to take place from Tuesday, October 26 to Thursday, October 28, and it will be a free event for all who want to...
25 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

iPhone 13 Models Said to Launch in September With Larger Batteries, mmWave 5G in Additional Countries, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 7:34 am PDT by
Apple will likely unveil its next-generation iPhones next month, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its expectations for the devices. TrendForce said its latest investigations indicate that some of the notable hardware upgrades for the iPhone 13 models will include a faster and more power efficient 5nm+ chip that will presumably be named the A15 Bionic, support...
101 comments