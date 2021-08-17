Titanium Apple Watch Series 6 Models Now Entirely Unavailable

The Apple Watch Edition with titanium for the Series 6 is currently entirely unavailable for purchase on Apple's online store, following some models being unavailable for delivery or pick-up earlier this month.



On August 1, select models of the Series 6 Edition with titanium were unavailable for delivery and/or pick-up. Now, all titanium models are unavailable for delivery or pick-up and can't even be added to Apple's online store bag.

The unavailability comes just weeks ahead of when we expect Apple to announce the Apple Watch Series 7 with a new design. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has speculated that the spotty lack of availability for the Apple Watch Edition earlier this month could entail Apple deciding to discontinue the higher-end lineup with the Series 7.

We've contacted Apple for comment and will let MacRumors' readers know if we hear back.