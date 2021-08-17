Titanium Apple Watch Series 6 Models Now Entirely Unavailable
The Apple Watch Edition with titanium for the Series 6 is currently entirely unavailable for purchase on Apple's online store, following some models being unavailable for delivery or pick-up earlier this month.
On August 1, select models of the Series 6 Edition with titanium were unavailable for delivery and/or pick-up. Now, all titanium models are unavailable for delivery or pick-up and can't even be added to Apple's online store bag.
The unavailability comes just weeks ahead of when we expect Apple to announce the Apple Watch Series 7 with a new design. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has speculated that the spotty lack of availability for the Apple Watch Edition earlier this month could entail Apple deciding to discontinue the higher-end lineup with the Series 7.
We've contacted Apple for comment and will let MacRumors' readers know if we hear back.
Top Rated Comments
Why does this guy get air? Its pretty obvious they are winding down production because a new case shape is coming out. It's temporary Gurman you twit. Stop with the FUD.