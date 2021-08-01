Titanium Apple Watch Series 6 Models Currently Widely Unavailable

by

Models of the Apple Watch Series 6 with titanium cases part of the "Apple Watch Edition" collection is currently widely unavailable for pick-up in several of Apple's retail stores in the United States and is unavailable entirely for delivery in major markets.

Apple watch series 5 new case material made of titanium 091019
Noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, titanium models of the ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌, which starts at $799, is currently listed as unavailable in the US and other major markets for pick-up in retail stores and delivery. Apple hasn't stated the Apple Watch Edition for the Series 6 is being discontinued; however, with less than two months before the Apple Watch Series 7 is released, Gurman hypothesizes what the latest shortage could mean.

Apple hasn't said that the Apple Watch Edition is discontinued, so here's my theory. With just weeks to go until the next version of the Apple Watch, Apple has nearly run out of the titanium models. Given the high price point, Apple probably only made a small amount expecting they wouldn't sell very well. They likely stopped manufacturing them months ago and are finally running out of supply.

We'll see if Apple chooses to keep titanium for the Apple Watch Series 7, but it wouldn't surprise me if the company ditched the pricier Edition material, as it did in the past with both ceramic and real gold. Seriously, what's the point of spending $800 or more on a watch that will be outdated in one year and nonfunctional in under five?

As Gurman points out, Apple previously sold, then ended the selling of "Apple Watch Edition" models with ceramic and gold. Apple may also decide to end the titanium Apple Watch models later this fall.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 6
Tag: bloomberg.com
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

DoctorTech Avatar
DoctorTech
27 minutes ago at 06:34 am
I don't know the breakdown of how many of each model Apple has sold but speaking for me personally, my current Apple Watch 6 is my 4th Apple Watch (I skipped the 2 and the 4). Out of the 4 AWs I have purchased, one was Stainless Steel and the others have all been Aluminum. I have to agree with Mr. Gurman, I suspect the demand is low for the pricier models because unlike traditional watches, the Apple Watch has a pretty short useful life expectancy. If I spent $800 on a watch, I would want to wear it for 4 or 5 years at least but I know I would want to upgrade to the latest tech in just 1 or 2 years at the most.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Takeo Avatar
Takeo
17 minutes ago at 06:44 am
I love Apple Watch and upgrade every year. I know it’s really not necessary but I can’t help myself. iPhones on the other hand I keep for years. I’ve only owned 4 iPhones… 3GS, 5, 5S and 12 mini. I REALLY wanted the Titanium last year and almost pulled the trigger but I stopped myself because I knew I’d want to upgrade to the 7 and what’s the point of dropping a GRAND on a watch I’ll only wear for a year. And I suspect that the resale value of the edition watches is not great and they are probably harder to resell. Reselling an aluminum Apple Watch is a breeze.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
murdoc2k Avatar
murdoc2k
11 minutes ago at 06:50 am
I disagree with Gurman. As an owner of a titanium series 6, I bought it for 2 reasons

1) Stronger than stainless steel while weighing only 10% more than aluminium.
2) Has a premium look that doesn't show scratches as much as the stainless steel counter parts.

#1 is especially important since I do workouts and the lighter weight just makes it more comfortable.

The watch has hit quite a few things and so far not a single dent on the frame of the watch or the screen thanks to the sapphire glass compared to my previous series 5 aluminium to which the frame got dinged and the screen sustained a scratch mark.

I plan to wear this watch for 3 years or so before trading up or selling it to upgade to the next model.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

REC ASA CODE2016 20160601 205816 2745

Elon Musk Reportedly Demanded to Become Apple CEO as Part of Potential Tesla Acquisition [Update: Musk Denies]

Friday July 30, 2021 9:04 am PDT by
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly once demanded that he be made Apple CEO in a brief discussion of a potential acquisition with Apple's current CEO, Tim Cook. The claim comes in a new book titled "Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century," as reviewed by The Los Angeles Times. According to the book, during a 2016 phone call between Musk and Cook that touched on the possibility of ...
Read Full Article245 comments
General Apps Messages

Android iMessage Competitor Puts Pressure on Apple

Friday July 30, 2021 3:15 am PDT by
Google and the three major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, will all support a new communications protocol on Android smartphones starting in 2022, a move that puts pressure on Apple to adopt a new cross-platform messaging standard and may present a challenge to iMessage. Verizon recently announced that it is planning to adopt Messages by Google as its default messaging...
Read Full Article
iPhone 13 Always On Feature

iPhone 13 to Bring Over a Major Feature From the Apple Watch

Wednesday July 28, 2021 2:21 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will feature an always-on display akin to the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6, according to recent reports. In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, said that the iPhone 13 may feature an Apple Watch-inspired always-on mode. The Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch...
Read Full Article
duracell battery bitter coating

Apple Says Don't Buy AirTag Replacement Batteries With Bitter Coating

Wednesday July 28, 2021 11:08 am PDT by
Since AirTags were just released earlier this year and are expected to have a year-long battery life, it may be some time yet before AirTag users need a replacement battery, but when the time comes for a refresh, Apple is warning customers not to buy batteries with a bitter coating. AirTags use coin-shaped CR2032 batteries, which happen to be a size that's easy to swallow. Some battery...
Read Full Article170 comments
a15 chip

iPhone 13 and Redesigned MacBook Pro Chip Production Hit With Gas Contamination

Friday July 30, 2021 5:44 am PDT by
The most important TSMC factory that manufactures Apple's chips destined for next-generation iPhone and Mac models has been hit by a gas contamination, according to Nikkei Asia. The factory, known as "Fab 18," is TSMC's most advanced chipmaking facility. TSMC is Apple's sole chip supplier, making all of the processors used in every Apple device with a custom silicon chip. Industry...
Read Full Article113 comments
apple rtp land

Apple Preparing to Occupy 200,000 Square Feet of Temporary Space Ahead of New $1 Billion North Carolina Campus

Thursday July 29, 2021 9:14 am PDT by
Back in April, Apple announced a $430 billion investment over the next five years to create more than 20,000 new jobs as the company continues to expand. One significant piece of that plan is a new engineering and research center in North Carolina where Apple will be investing over $1 billion and hiring at least 3,000 employees. Assemblage of seven properties in Research Triangle Park owned by ...
Read Full Article84 comments
Apple Leak Feature

Apple Demands Leaker Reveals Sources Under Threat of Being Reported to Police

Wednesday July 28, 2021 6:53 am PDT by
Apple has sent a cease and desist letter to a leaker based in China as part of its continuing attempts to curtail leaks of unreleased products, according to Vice. A Chinese citizen who shared images of stolen Apple prototypes on social media was sent a warning letter from Fangda Partners, Apple's law firm in China, on June 18, 2021. An extract from the letter read:You have disclosed without ...
Read Full Article113 comments
macos monterey tidbits feature copy

Apple Releases New macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta

Wednesday July 28, 2021 10:19 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third public beta of the macOS 12 Monterey beta to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the new macOS Monterey software ahead of its public release. The third beta comes two weeks after Apple released the second macOS Monterey public beta. Public beta testers can download the macOS 12 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System...
Read Full Article65 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Purple

Apple Releases New Public Betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15

Wednesday July 28, 2021 10:16 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates ahead of their fall release. The third public betas come two weeks after Apple released the second public betas. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates over the air after...
Read Full Article20 comments
nothing ear 1 buds 1

Nothing 'Ear (1)' True Wireless Earbuds Launch to Take on AirPods Pro With ANC and Unusual Design for $99

Tuesday July 27, 2021 7:57 am PDT by
Nothing, a new brand from OnePlus founder Carl Pei, has today officially launched the "Ear (1)" true wireless earbuds after months of anticipation around the company's AirPods Pro rival. The Ear (1) features an in-ear design, Active Noise Cancelation, Bluetooth 5.2, IPX4 water resistance, and a charging case with Qi-compatible wireless charging and a USB-C port. Fast pairing is supported on...
Read Full Article127 comments