Several retailers today have Apple's AirPods Pro at $189.99, down from $249.00. You'll find this sale price at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This has been the most popular discount price on the AirPods Pro for 2021. We have seen the AirPods Pro dip below $189.99 in the past, but those were mainly for sales around the holidays and they've been extremely rare since then.

For the lower-cost model, only Amazon has the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $113.99, down from $159.00. This new sale price beats the previous popular deal on the AirPods by about $6, and it's the best deal online right now.

Lastly, the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is marked down to $129.98 at Walmart, from $199.00, which is an all-time low on this model of the AirPods. It is being matched at Amazon, but due to stock shortages you won't see a shipping date in August at that retailer.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.