Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 8th-Generation iPad Starting at $279

Apple this week began selling refurbished 8th-generation iPad models through its online store in the United States for the first time since the device was released last year. As usual, the refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15% compared to brand new models, with pricing starting at $279 for the 32GB model versus $329 new.



Apple says its certified refurbished iPad models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged in a new white box, with a Lightning cable, power adapter, and manuals included in the box. A refurbished iPad also comes with a new battery and a new outer shell, making it virtually indistinguishable from a brand new iPad.

Introduced in September 2020, the 8th-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display and the A12 Bionic chip with a Neural Engine.

Refurbished iPads are covered by Apple's standard one-year warranty. This coverage can be extended with an AppleCare+ for iPad plan, available for a one-time fee of $69 or $3.49 per month for 24 months in the United States.

Apple also started selling refurbished 2020 iPad Pro models this week. While certified refurbished iPads represent a decent opportunity for savings straight from Apple, better deals are sometimes available from resellers like Amazon and Best Buy. Be sure to monitor our Apple Deals roundup for the latest discounts on Apple products.