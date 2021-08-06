Apple TV+ Dark Comedy 'Physical' Renewed for Second Season

Apple TV+ show "Physical," starring Rose Byrne, has been renewed for a second season, reports Deadline. The dark comedy, whose season one finale airs Friday, sees Byrne take the role of Sheila, a distressed housewife in the 1980s who transforms into an aerobics video star while her husband runs for political office.

"We couldn't be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman's singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story," said Michelle Lee, Director of Domestic Programming at Apple TV+. "And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can't wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila's journey towards personal empowerment."

"Physical" was created by Annie Weisman, who has worked on shows like "About a Boy," "Suburgatory," "I Feel Bad," and "Desperate Housewives." The show is directed by "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillepsie, as well as Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing.