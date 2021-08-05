iTunes Match Users Frustratingly Report Widespread Issues

Over the last few weeks, an ever-increasing number of Apple users have been frustratingly sharing issues they're experiencing with iTunes Match, Apple's service that allows users to upload songs to iCloud from other sources, such as CDs.



iTunes Match is officially part of an Apple Music subscription and is there known as ‌iCloud‌ Music Library. iTunes Match allows users to upload songs and make them available across all of their devices. iTunes Match only uploads songs to users' cloud if it's unavailable to find that same song within the iTunes library. iTunes Match is available outside of ‌Apple Music‌ for $24.99 a year.

Over the last few weeks, an increasing number of users have taken to Twitter, the Apple Support Forums, and Reddit to note that the service has essentially stopped working. Users reports that iTunes Match is stuck in a constant loop of uploading songs or "Matching your music with songs in the iTunes Store." The issue has become so widespread across Twitter that users have created an "iTunesMatchBroken" hashtag.

A large reason for users' frustration is the silence from Apple on the issue. The Apple Support account on Twitter has only responded to some user reports with vague responses and prompts to send the support team a message. In private conversation, some users were told by Apple Support that there is no ongoing issue with the service and that it's instead an issue with their device, despite the widespread nature of issues.

A few of the reports point to the recent macOS Big Sur 11.5 update as the trigger for the issue; however, users across macOS versions are also sharing their unpleasant experiences.

For the last week, Apple has refused to respond to comment on the situation, including whether the service is in the process of being shut down. If we do hear back from Apple, we'll be sure to let MacRumors readers know.