iTunes Match Users Frustratingly Report Widespread Issues

by

Over the last few weeks, an ever-increasing number of Apple users have been frustratingly sharing issues they're experiencing with iTunes Match, Apple's service that allows users to upload songs to iCloud from other sources, such as CDs.

itunes match 2015
iTunes Match is officially part of an Apple Music subscription and is there known as ‌iCloud‌ Music Library. iTunes Match allows users to upload songs and make them available across all of their devices. iTunes Match only uploads songs to users' cloud if it's unavailable to find that same song within the iTunes library. iTunes Match is available outside of ‌Apple Music‌ for $24.99 a year.

Over the last few weeks, an increasing number of users have taken to Twitter, the Apple Support Forums, and Reddit to note that the service has essentially stopped working. Users reports that iTunes Match is stuck in a constant loop of uploading songs or "Matching your music with songs in the iTunes Store." The issue has become so widespread across Twitter that users have created an "iTunesMatchBroken" hashtag.

A large reason for users' frustration is the silence from Apple on the issue. The Apple Support account on Twitter has only responded to some user reports with vague responses and prompts to send the support team a message. In private conversation, some users were told by Apple Support that there is no ongoing issue with the service and that it's instead an issue with their device, despite the widespread nature of issues.

A few of the reports point to the recent macOS Big Sur 11.5 update as the trigger for the issue; however, users across macOS versions are also sharing their unpleasant experiences.

For the last week, Apple has refused to respond to comment on the situation, including whether the service is in the process of being shut down. If we do hear back from Apple, we'll be sure to let MacRumors readers know.

Top Rated Comments

dantracht
dantracht
38 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Can vouch for this. Has been happening for over a week now, albums won't update, and I've been using iTunes Match for years. Beyond frustrating
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kopaszmercis
kopaszmercis
10 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Apple's support for iTunes is beyond ludicrous... my wife couldn't buy an album she waited 10 years for, it took them I think almost 3 weeks to fix it on their end. It was a server issue that prohibited her from using it. They said they'd fix it by a Friday, we were trying multiple times every day, they fixed it on the Thursday just before the Friday and never even ****ing responded to her complaint or let her know it's fixed or nothing.

Garbage customer service.

I can imagine with iTunes match...

Garbage customer service.

I can imagine with iTunes match...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blacktape242
blacktape242
35 minutes ago at 07:56 am
yah, what else is new. A lot of times it just doesnt work, been like this for a long time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ouimetnick
ouimetnick
24 minutes ago at 08:06 am
They'll probably discontinue the separate iTunes Match option and force everyone to use Apple Music.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
b11051973
b11051973
24 minutes ago at 08:07 am
An issue I have with iTunes Match, is Atmos and lossless versions of songs. The music app seems to default to the non-fancy version of songs I have in my iTunes Match library. If I know the album is in Apple Music, I delete it from my library and then it plays the lossless version. Would be really nice if the Music app was smart enough to just always play the high quality version of songs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jamcgahey
jamcgahey
21 minutes ago at 08:10 am
I was pretty hooked on apple music for 4 or 5 months. The long load times (specifically on the Mac) and how some songs are louder than others and causing me to constantly turn my music up or down drove me back to spotify.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
