'Come From Away' Musical Premiering on Apple TV+ on September 10

A movie version of the hit Broadway musical "Come From Away" is set to debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10, Apple said today.



"Come From Away" tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

Directed by Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, "Come From Away" has an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show.

Apple says the live performance of "Come From Away" was filmed in May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City for an audience of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.