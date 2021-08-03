Nomad Launches New $60 MagSafe Mount Stand

Nomad today announced the launch of the MagSafe Mount Stand, a new MagSafe charging accessory that's designed to integrate with Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.



Like Nomad's prior MagSafe Mount accessory, the ‌MagSafe‌ Stand is a holder for the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger rather than a standalone charging option. It is an upright stand with a cutout for the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger and a space to route the cord behind it.

The ‌MagSafe‌ Mount Stand is made from a dark gray aluminum material, and it is heavy enough to keep the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger well secured on a desk. An iPhone 12 used with the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount Stand can be oriented upright in either portrait or landscape mode, and the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger is held in place with microsuction.



Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Charger is able to charge the ‌iPhone 12‌ models at 15W (though the iPhone 12 mini is limited to 12W) so long as the proper 20W+ power adapter is supplied. You will need to supply your own ‌MagSafe‌ Charger and power adapter with the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount Stand.

The ‌MagSafe‌ Mount Stand can be purchased from the Nomad website for $59.95.