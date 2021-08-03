Apple Makes Magic Keyboard With Touch ID Available for Separate Purchase

Apple has made the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, which previously was only available with the purchase of the new 24-inch iMac, available for purchase individually for $149.



Apple also retails the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a numeric keypad for $179. A standard Magic Keyboard without ‌Touch ID‌ or a numeric keypad is available for $99, and a new Magic Trackpad for $129.

One major point to be aware of is that Apple says that the Magic Keyboard with ‌Touch ID‌ is only supported on Apple silicon Macs running macOS 11.4 or later. With ‌Touch ID‌ built into the keyboard, users of the M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini can now conveniently use ‌Touch ID‌ with an external keyboard.

The Magic Keyboard with ‌Touch ID‌ in both its numeric and non-numeric keypad forms begins shipping today alongside the new trackpad and can be purchased on Apple's website. All of the accessories are available in silver only, with other color options being exclusive to the 24-inch ‌iMac‌.