Apple Starts Highlighting App Store Events in iOS 15

One of the new App Store features coming in iOS 15 is something called ‌App Store‌ events, which will see Apple highlighting timely events within apps and games.



Apple is now experimenting with ‌App Store‌ events on ‌iOS 15‌ devices, and in the Today view of the ‌App Store‌ on iPhone, users can now see a notice about a TikTok Summer Camp event that's set to take place today. The event is also being shown on iPadOS 15, as noted by 9to5Mac.

Listed as a card in the Today view, the first ‌App Store‌ event has a label with the time that it takes place and a link to download TikTok, which is the app that has the event going on. Tapping into it provides more information on just what the event is, and in this case, it is a Summer Camp session where creators and artists can share their expertise with fans.

According to Apple, ‌App Store‌ events will be used to tell customers about game competitions, new movie premieres, livestreams, and more. Events will be shown in the Today view, but can also be found in the Games and Apps tabs, in search results, and on the app product page.



‌App Store‌ events are limited to ‌iOS 15‌ devices, so the TikTok Summer Camp event does not show up on devices running iOS 14.7.1. Events will pick up as the launch of ‌iOS 15‌ approaches, and everyone will have access when ‌iOS 15‌ sees a public release.

Other new app-related features in ‌iOS 15‌ include an ‌App Store‌ widget that lets you see stories, collections, and events in the Today View or the Home Screen, and a privacy-focused feature that tells you which apps have accessed your location, camera, microphone, and contacts during the last seven days.