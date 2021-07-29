Apple Releases Trailer for Season Two of 'See' Ahead of August 27 Premiere

Apple today released the trailer for the second season of its Apple TV+ original show "See," which will premiere with one episode on the platform on August 27, with new episodes following every Friday. The second season of the show will run for a total of eight episodes.

play

“See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian general, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.

"See" was one of the first shows to premiere on ‌Apple TV+‌ in 2019 and features Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Alfre Woodard. The show follows the story of humanity losing the ability to see, and according to Apple, the second season will tell the story of Baba Voss, played by Jason Momoa, attempting to be reunited with his family.

The show's second season premiere joins a busy fall season for ‌Apple TV+‌, with the second season of the hit comedy show Ted Lasso having premiered last week, and upcoming shows, such as "The Morning Show" with their second season premiering in September.