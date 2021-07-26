2022 Mac Pro Rumored to Use Intel's Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 Chips

by

A new Mac Pro that's coming in 2022 is set to use Intel's Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 workstation chips, according to an Intel leaker that WCCFtech says has offered reliable information on Intel Xeon chips in the past.

mac pro mini feature
Intel's W-3300 Ice Lake CPUs are set to launch in the near future, and there have already been signs of new Ice Lake SP processors in the Xcode 13 beta. Intel has said that these chips offer "advanced performance, security, efficiency, and built-in AI acceleration to handle IoT workloads and more powerful AI."


Ice Lake chips for the ‌Mac Pro‌ would offer up to 38 cores and 76 threads, with the Xeon W-3775 positioned as Intel's top chip in the lineup. This top of the line chip features 57MB of cache and a 4.0GHz clock speed.

While Apple is transitioning its Mac lineup to Apple silicon and is developing a version of the ‌Mac Pro‌ that will run an Apple silicon chip, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that Apple will also update the Intel Mac Pro.

Apple is working on a smaller ‌Mac Pro‌ that's about half the size of the original and that is expected to include an Apple silicon chip, but alongside it, the company is also developing a new version of the current ‌Mac Pro‌.

The Intel-based ‌Mac Pro‌ that's in the works with Intel's W-3300 Ice Lake chips could be one of the last Intel Macs that Apple will develop. Apple has already begun transitioning the iMac, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air lines to Apple silicon.

Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
7 hours ago at 09:32 am
They will sell dozens of these things.
Score: 34 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danoc Avatar
Danoc
7 hours ago at 09:37 am
Even if the tech is amazing, buying an Intel Mac in 2022 seems odd.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xWhiplash Avatar
xWhiplash
7 hours ago at 09:46 am

Even if the tech is amazing, buying an Intel Mac in 2022 seems odd.
This is good for Intel support on macOS.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
7 hours ago at 09:40 am

Even if the tech is amazing, buying an Intel Mac in 2022 seems odd.
Because businesses are still owning a lot of x86 Mac software. The transition is not meant to be a immediate end to what Apple sells to companies as solutions. Common sense requires high performance ARM workstation/server products to be introduced that sways enterprise customers to migrating, not heaving their intel based business solutions overboard. :p
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GrumpyCoder Avatar
GrumpyCoder
7 hours ago at 09:52 am

Why not transition to silicon? Or is it because they haven’t figured out the GPU tech?
Apple is facing a much larger problem than GPU integration or hardware in general. Software support is the problem. While I love the AS SoCs, for most of the scientific world, macOS is almost dead at this point (Intel or AS). When Apple dropped Nvidia we had to start working around problems, with OpenCL. etc. The state of the software world is catastrophic and simply not worth to bother with. Nvidia software won't work, no problem (well, not really but expected and acceptable). Things like Tensorflow, Pytorch, Carla, AirSim, other simulators and frameworks either don't fully work or are a major pain to work with unless one is ok with CPU only support. Apple did a Tensorflow fork a while back. It's bugged, doesn't fully work, it's in a useless state. But what should we expect when Apple is using Linux and Nvidia to train their own AI? Once the research is done, it's easy to convert models to support metal including GPU and Neural Engine for inference. But how does that help the people who have to do research?

At this point (and of course that can change in the future), Apple is really good for reading/writing, browsing the web and emails. In addition, musicians can use it, so can photographers and YouTubers to cut their videos. I do a bit of photo image processing and lightweight video work, but otherwise my Macs have become a tool for lightweight work I could easily do on a MBA/MacMini while I have to use Linux on different hardware to get the heavier workloads done.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Analog Kid Avatar
Analog Kid
7 hours ago at 09:42 am
Way out of my league, but glad Apple is creating a second gen Intel MP for continuity’s sake. Shows a bit more ongoing commitment to the line than perhaps people have felt in the past…
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

