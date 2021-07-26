Season Two of Popular Apple TV+ Show 'Ted Lasso' Sets Opening Weekend Record

"Ted Lasso" is Apple's most popular television show, and the season two premiere brought in a record number of viewers, Apple said today (via Deadline).



Friday, July 23, the "Ted Lasso" launch day, marked the biggest Apple TV+ premiere day to date, and "Ted Lasso" also saw the largest opening weekend ever.

During the premiere weekend, ‌Apple TV+‌ saw a 50 percent growth in new viewers week over week, and "Ted Lasso" also boosted watch time of "Schmigadoon," "Physical," and "Mythic Quest."

Viewership for the second season of "Ted Lasso" was six times bigger than viewership for the series premiere weekend in 2020. "Ted Lasso" brought a 200 percent increase in viewership compared to the previous launch weekend in the United States, U.K., Canada, India, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, France and more.

"Ted Lasso" has been nominated for more than 20 Emmy awards, including outstanding comedy series. The first episode of the second season is available now on ‌Apple TV+‌, and the second episode is set to debut on Friday, Jyly 30.