Ultra Wideband Availability Expands to Argentina, Paraguay, and More

by

The Ultra Wideband functionality that's available in the Apple Watch Series 6, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 models is now accessible in additional countries, including Argentina, Pakistan, Paraguay, and the Solomon Islands, according to Apple's updated support page.

precision finding airtag design session
Apple is not allowed to activate Ultra Wideband technology in some countries due to international regulatory requirements, and it must be disabled in those places. All of the above listed countries previously did not allow UWB technology.

Ultra Wideband continues to be disabled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

The U1 chip in Apple devices is designed to provide much more precise positioning information than Bluetooth or WiFi, which is used for spatial awareness and more precise indoor mapping.

Ultra Wideband technology is required for the Precision Finding feature available for AirTags in the Find My app, and it is also used for Car Key functionality and more precise AirDropping between devices with a U1 chip.

Top Rated Comments

GuilleA Avatar
GuilleA
51 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
I'm from Argentina and can confirm, UWB is now working again, at least with Hand off to HomePod minis.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

bmw car key photo

Apple's Digital Car Key Feature Will Soon Work With Your iPhone in Your Pocket

Tuesday July 13, 2021 8:13 am PDT by
The Car Connectivity Consortium today announced that its Digital Key 3.0 specification with support for Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth LE connectivity is finalized and now available to members, including Apple. In 2020, Apple introduced a digital car key feature that allows users to unlock and start a compatible vehicle by holding an iPhone or Apple Watch near the driver-side door. The feature ...
Read Full Article114 comments
find my lost mode

Third-Party Accessory Makers Can Access U1 Chip in iPhones for Find My

Wednesday April 7, 2021 10:54 am PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of its Find My network accessory program, which lets third-party accessories integrate with the Find My app. Initial Find My accessories from VanMoof, Belkin, and Chipolo will work with Find My using Bluetooth, but Apple is developing a U1 specification for chipset makers that will let third-party devices take advantage of the U1 Ultra Wideband chip built...
Read Full Article43 comments
precision finding airtag design session

Apple Shares Details on Designing Third-Party Accessories Compatible With U1 Chip

Tuesday June 8, 2021 2:08 pm PDT by
As part of WWDC this week, Apple has released a draft specification of its Nearby Interaction Accessory Protocol, allowing third-party accessory manufacturers to review preliminary hardware and software requirements for developing accessories that interact with the U1 chip in supported Apple devices, like iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. Third-party accessories that are designed to be...
Read Full Article7 comments
iPhone Ultra Wide AF Feature

Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature Improved Ultra Wide Camera With Autofocus, Compared to Current Fixed-Focus Lens

Sunday June 27, 2021 9:37 pm PDT by
The high-end models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, compared to the current fixed focal ultra-wide camera on iPhone 12 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors. Compared to the current fixed-focus lens on the ultra-wide camera on the...
Read Full Article91 comments
airtag precision finding

AirTag Includes U1 Chip for 'Precision Finding' Feature

Tuesday April 20, 2021 12:11 pm PDT by
Apple's long-awaited AirTag was finally unveiled today, and as expected, the small circle-shaped accessories can be attached to items like wallets, keys, and more to allow them to be tracked in the Find My app. As was rumored ahead of release, each AirTag is equipped with a U1 chip, and on devices that also have U1 chips, there's a Precision Finding feature. U1 Ultra Wideband chips are...
Read Full Article141 comments
homepodhandoff

Apple Said to Be Driving Market Growth of Ultra Wideband Applications

Wednesday January 20, 2021 4:28 am PST by
Apple's inclusion of Ultra Wideband chips in its devices has driven growth in research into the technology and its potential applications, according to a new report by DigiTimes. Ultra Wideband is a short-range, low-power radio technology that is able to provide more precise indoor positioning than Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi. The distance between two UWB devices can be measured precisely by...
Read Full Article25 comments
tesla app android

Tesla's Next Car Could Support Ultra Wideband Unlocking With iPhone

Tuesday February 2, 2021 3:34 pm PST by
A leaked Tesla FCC document shared by The Verge suggests that Tesla's next cars will support Ultra Wideband, a technology that's built into the latest iPhones and in vehicles, allows for greater accuracy when unlocking a car with a smartphone. Tesla in September submitted documentation on new key fobs, a controller, and endpoints that would be installed inside the frame and cabin of a...
Read Full Article39 comments
precision finding developer mode

AirTag Precision Finding Interface Includes Hidden 'Developer Mode'

Thursday May 6, 2021 1:32 am PDT by
A frustrated AirTag owner has inadvertently discovered the existence of a hidden "developer mode" in the on-screen interface that Find My displays when the Precision Finding feature is activated to help locate one of Apple's item trackers. Precision Finding is a feature that provides users with specific on-screen directions for finding a nearby AirTag. iPhones with a U1 chip, which includes ...
Read Full Article54 comments
f1618938547

Police Find Unexpected Use for Apple AirTags

Monday July 19, 2021 3:15 am PDT by
The utility of Apple's AirTag item trackers have started to be seen in law enforcement when locating stolen property, according to recent reports. As reported by GadgetLite, an AirTag user in Boston was able to recover their stolen property with the help of the police and Apple's small tracking device. Earlier this month, the user discovered that his bike had been stolen. Thankfully, he...
Read Full Article
bmw car key photo

Apple's Digital Car Key Feature Set to Gain U1 Ultra Wideband Support With Mid-2021 Spec Update

Tuesday April 20, 2021 7:06 am PDT by
The Car Connectivity Consortium today announced that its Digital Key 3.0 specification with support for Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth LE connectivity will be made available to members like Apple by the middle of 2021. At WWDC 2020, Apple introduced a new NFC-based digital Car Key feature that allows users to unlock and start their vehicle by holding a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch near...
Read Full Article38 comments