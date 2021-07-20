Ultra Wideband Availability Expands to Argentina, Paraguay, and More

The Ultra Wideband functionality that's available in the Apple Watch Series 6, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 models is now accessible in additional countries, including Argentina, Pakistan, Paraguay, and the Solomon Islands, according to Apple's updated support page.



Apple is not allowed to activate Ultra Wideband technology in some countries due to international regulatory requirements, and it must be disabled in those places. All of the above listed countries previously did not allow UWB technology.

Ultra Wideband continues to be disabled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

The U1 chip in Apple devices is designed to provide much more precise positioning information than Bluetooth or WiFi, which is used for spatial awareness and more precise indoor mapping.

Ultra Wideband technology is required for the Precision Finding feature available for AirTags in the Find My app, and it is also used for Car Key functionality and more precise AirDropping between devices with a U1 chip.