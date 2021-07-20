'Flexgate' Class Action Lawsuit Over Faulty MacBook Pro Displays Dismissed by Judge

by

A class action lawsuit that Apple was facing over "Flexgate" issues affecting MacBook Pro displays has been dismissed by a California federal judge, reports Law360.

macbook pro flexgate
Filed in May 2020, the lawsuit accused Apple of knowingly concealing an alleged flex cable display defect impacting some 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The judge overseeing the case said that because the defect appeared after the warranty period, Apple was not required to disclose it because it was not a safety issue.

While the lawsuit has been dismissed, the judge is allowing it to be amended. Plaintiffs will need to include an argument that the ‌Flexgate‌ issue was a safety hazard, as well as providing evidence that Apple "knew with certainty that the alleged defect would occur."

The ‌Flexgate‌ problem affected MacBook Pro models released in 2016 and 2017, some of which began exhibiting uneven lighting at the bottom of the screen after a few years. This "stage light" effect could lead the backlighting system to fail entirely.

Repair site iFixit found that the problem was caused by a delicate flex cable that was prone to wearing out and breaking after repeated opening and closing of the display.

Apple updated the design of the display flex cable with the 2018 MacBook Pro, and launched a free repair program in May 2019 that covered the 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2016.

The now-dismissed class action lawsuit was seeking restitution for all costs attributable to repairing or replacing affected MacBook Pro models, and it called on Apple to expand the free repair program to cover 15-inch MacBook Pro models.

Tags: lawsuit, Flexgate Guide

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Gurman: Redesigned MacBook Pros to Launch Between September and November

Sunday July 18, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to release its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sometime between September and November, as part of another packed fall season for new product launches, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter and can be expected to be...
Read Full Article165 comments
iPhone 13 Always On Feature

iPhone 13 May Feature Apple Watch-Inspired Always-On Display

Sunday July 18, 2021 8:26 am PDT by
Following a successful supercycle launch of the iPhone 12 last year, Apple aims to make another "big splash" with its upcoming 2021 iPhones, which can be expected to feature larger batteries, smaller notches, improved performance, and more advanced displays that may sport an always-on mode. In the latest publication of his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman...
Read Full Article143 comments
iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean

'iPhone SE 3' With A14 Bionic Chip and 5G Expected in First Half of 2022

Monday July 19, 2021 1:31 am PDT by
Apple plans to update the iPhone SE, its 4.7-inch entry-level iPhone, with an updated A14 Bionic processor from the iPhone 12 series in the first half of next year, according to a report from DigiTimes. DigiTimes' report follows in the footsteps of reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who reported last month the iPhone SE would receive an updated processor and 5G capabilities in the first...
Read Full Article77 comments
nso israeli surveillance firm

Report: Pegasus Spyware Sold to Governments Uses Zero-Click iMessage Exploit to Infect iPhones Running iOS 14.6

Monday July 19, 2021 12:35 am PDT by
Journalists, lawyers, and human rights activists around the world have been targeted by authoritarian governments using phone malware made by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group, according to multiple media reports. An investigation by 17 media organizations and Amnesty International's Security Lab uncovered a massive data leak, indicating widespread and continuing abuse of the commercial...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPhone 12 Layout Feature

iPhone 12 Depreciates Less Than iPhone 11, Study Finds

Friday July 16, 2021 7:55 am PDT by
iPhone 12 models have held their value better than iPhone 11 models did after the same amount of time, according to a new report by SellCell. During the six months following launch, the iPhone 12 models lost on average 34.5 percent of their value, while during the same period after the launch of the iPhone 11 lineup, iPhone 11 models lost 43.8 percent of their value. This means that iPhone...
Read Full Article62 comments
magsafe battery pack 2

Photos of Apple's New MagSafe Battery Pack Provide First Look at Thickness

Monday July 19, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack will begin arriving to customers around the world this week, and one lucky person has already snagged one. Steven Russell from Memphis, Tennessee said he managed to pick up the MagSafe Battery Pack from a local Apple Store over the weekend, and he has since shared photos on Reddit, providing a closer look at its design and thickness. Russell shared some...
Read Full Article191 comments
Apple Leak Feature

Apple Warns Leakers to Stop Releasing Information After Multiple Products Revealed in Leaks

Friday July 16, 2021 3:19 am PDT by
After a number of significant product leaks in recent years, Apple is now explicitly warning leakers to stop releasing confidential information. The highly reliable Apple leaker known as "Kang" and a number of other leakers have reportedly received warning letters from lawyers representing Apple. According to posts on Kang's Weibo account, the letter cautioned leakers that they must not...
Read Full Article
Top Stories 67 Feature

Top Stories: Apple Debuts MagSafe Battery Pack, iOS 15 Beta 3, and More

Saturday July 17, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Apple this week surprised us with the debut of a new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 lineup, taking the place of the full battery cases Apple has traditionally launched for its iPhones. Other news and rumors this week included the release of the third betas of iOS 15 and Apple's other upcoming operating systems, our best look yet at the iPhone 13 in the form of some dummy units we ...
Read Full Article14 comments
fakeairpodsdesign

U.S. Customs Seizing Record Numbers of Counterfeit Wireless Headphones Since AirPods Pro Launched

Friday July 16, 2021 7:13 am PDT by
The surging popularity of AirPods has reportedly resulted in record numbers of counterfeit wireless headphones being seized at the U.S. border. According to The Information's Wayne Ma, roughly 360,000 counterfeit wireless headphones with a retail value of $62.2 million were confiscated in the first nine months of the U.S. government's fiscal year, based on data from U.S. Customs and Border...
Read Full Article54 comments
apple releases ios 14 7

Apple Releases iOS 14.7 With MagSafe Battery Support and Apple Card Family Credit Limit Combining

Monday July 19, 2021 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 14.7, marking the seventh major update to the iOS operating system that came out in September 2020. iOS 14.7 comes two months after the launch of iOS 14.6, a major update that added Apple Card Family Support, Podcast Subscriptions, and more. The iOS 14.7 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the...
Read Full Article86 comments