Apple Launches New Backlight Service Program for 2016 13-Inch MacBook Pro Display to Address 'Flexgate' Issues

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

Alongside the launch of new MacBook Pro models , Apple today introduced a new Backlight Service Program for the 13-inch MacBook Pro According to Apple, a "very small percentage" of 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro displays can exhibit vertical bright areas along the bottom of the screen or a backlight that malfunctions entirely.Apple will repair affected devices, which includes machines sold between October 2016 and February 2018, for free. Eligible models are listed below:No other MacBook Pro models are included in the repair program at this time.There have been ongoing complaints from MacBook Pro owners about uneven backlighting, though reports have covered machines beyond the 13-inch 2016 MacBook Pro . There has been speculation that the problem is caused by a delicate and easy-to-break flex cable.Apple says that those with affected machines should find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support to arrange a mail-in repair.The Backlight Service Program will be available to MacBook Pro owners for four years after the first retail sale of the unit, or two years from May 21, 2019, whichever is longer. According to internal Apple repair documents, displays with a confirmed backlight issue are eligible for LCD replacement at no charge, including displays that have accidental damage.