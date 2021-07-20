Chrome for iOS Gains Biometric Authentication for Incognito Tabs

Google today updated its Chrome app for iOS devices to version 92, introducing a new feature that allows iPhone and iPad users to protect their Incognito tabs with Touch ID, Face ID, or a passcode.



Locked Incognito tabs will not be visible until authenticated after leaving the Chrome app and reopening it, which will prevent someone who gets ahold of your device from viewing your Chrome tabs. To enable this feature, you can go to Settings > Privacy > Lock Incognito tabs. Safari does not have a comparable feature for its Private tabs.

Along with protection for Incognito tabs, Google has also added a feature for taking a screenshot of an entire web page. When taking a screenshot, use the "Full Page" option at the top of the screenshot editor to capture the entire page.

There's also a new Discover design on the New Tab Page, and Settings, History, and Bookmarks have been redesigned. Chrome will now ask for confirmation if you want to close all tabs from the Tab Switcher to prevent accidents, and individual tabs can be shared, bookmarked, and added to a reading list from the Tab Switcher.

Chrome can be downloaded from the iOS App Store for free. [Direct Link]