Beats Studio Buds Now Available to Order in Many European Countries

Apple has opened orders for its Beats Studio Buds on the other side of the Atlantic, with the wireless earbuds now available in several European countries including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Additional retailers like Amazon and John Lewis are also selling them.



Launched in the U.S. and Canda last month, Beats Studio Buds feature a compact round design without any "stems" dropping below the ears. Like the AirPods Pro, the Beats Studio Buds feature active noise cancellation, and when you need to hear the world around you, you can switch to Transparency mode by pressing and holding the Beats logo button on either earbud.

While the Beats Studio Buds support one-touch pairing for both Apple and Android devices via Bluetooth, they don't include Apple's H1 or W1 chip, so they're missing some AirPods features like automatic switching between Apple devices.

Other key features of the Beats Studio Buds include up to five hours of listening time per charge with active noise cancellation turned on, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, Find My support, and a USB-C charging case.

To learn more about the Beats Studio Buds, make sure to read our in-depth hands-on review.