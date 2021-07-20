Apple Looking to Establish a Large Production Campus in Los Angeles for Apple TV+

Apple is looking to lease a large production campus in Los Angeles for Apple TV+, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Apple apparently told real-estate development executives about its intention to lease a Los Angeles production campus, presumably for ‌Apple TV+‌. The production hub could exceed half a million square feet in size since it needs to provide enough space to produce multiple TV shows and movies.

Many of the city's available spaces for production are said to be heavily booked for months in advance by studios that need a constant output of content, prompting companies to directly acquire space for themselves or lock-in leases that reserve the space for several years.

Mike Mosallam joined Apple in January this year as a lead production real-estate executive apparently looking to oversee the company's soundstage strategy. He previously worked as Netflix's director of production planning and studio leasing.

Apple is reportedly hoping to deepen its presence in Hollywood by opening the campus. The company currently leases individual soundstages to film for ‌Apple TV+‌ in Los Angeles and other areas around the world, but a dedicated campus could streamline the production process and reinforce Apple's commitment to compete with other video streaming services.