Coalition for App Fairness: Apple is Using Subpoenas to Punish Opponents by Prying Into Confidential Communications

by

Apple has filed a subpoena against the Coalition for App Fairness, requesting details on their communications as Apple fights a series of antitrust lawsuits. The Coalition for App Fairness comprises several companies who have been critical of Apple's App Store rules and fees, including Epic Games, Spotify, Deezer, Tile, and Match Group.

coalition upscale feature
Members of the Coalition for App Fairness earlier this month filed a lawsuit (via Apple Insider) attempting to prevent Apple's subpoenas from being approved. The Coalition for App Fairness is afraid that Apple will use those private communications to retaliate against coalition members.

The Coalition for App Fairness says that it is not involved in Apple's antitrust matters, which were filed before the coalition was formed. Apple has also subpoenaed communications from Forbes Tate Partners LLC, a public affairs firm used by the Coalition for App Fairness, and Meghan DiMuzio, the coalition's executive director.

Apple is seeking a "host of documents and communications," such as formation documents, activities, meeting minutes, recruitment efforts, membership lists, financing, communications between coalition members and potential members, and communications between coalition members and any foreign or domestic governmental entity or official relating to Apple.

The Coalition for App Fairness says that if the subpoenas are approved, it could "chill the candor" of member discussions and the "effectiveness of the Coalition's advocacy efforts."

Yet Apple has made intrusive demands for documents and communications with not even the slightest connection to that issue, such as the Coalition's internal governance documents, financial support, public-relations strategy, and vast amounts of confidential communications between and among Coalition staff, members, and others. The true purpose of Apple's discovery requests should be obvious: the company is seeking to punish its political opponents by prying into their confidential communications through burdensome and intrusive discovery.

Communications between coalition members are "irrelevant to the claims and defenses in the antitrust cases and are disproportional to the needs of the cases," according to the filing.

The Coalition for App Fairness has asked the judge to "quash" Apple's subpoenas entirely. Apple is seeking the documentation for the class action antitrust lawsuit that it is dealing with.

Tags: lawsuit, antitrust, Coalition for App Fairness

Top Rated Comments

MauiPa Avatar
MauiPa
32 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
Oh no, we formed this bogus group to get what we wanted with little justification and tarted legal proceedings, what? the other party wants to know what is going on< this was supposed to be about them and not our made up stuff.

Seriously, for every "complaint" they came up with, they have a workaround. don't like commission, sell vbucks outside the App Store. Can't advertise on someone else's store, create your own store with links to download the apps. Pathetic really
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NT1440 Avatar
NT1440
28 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
Wait, they’re upset about having to participate in the Discovery portion of lawsuits they are actively a party in?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Amacfa Avatar
Amacfa
32 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
Hmmm, a company called “coalition of app fairness” comprised of companies who hate apple.

Of course documents like financial support, PR moves, are all relevant to this case. This coalition is purely anti-apple.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PJWilkin Avatar
PJWilkin
31 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
Given Epic helped form the Coallition, and they are suing apple
Then the subpoenas may be valid
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
31 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
I see, go and file a lawsuit and get apples internal communication but don’t be open about your own communication… sounds rather fishy …
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nwcs Avatar
nwcs
29 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
Cry Me A River coalition people. This is the legal game you willingly entered into.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

app store blue banner epic 1

Epic Wins Appeal to Continue Antitrust Case Against Apple in Australia

Friday July 9, 2021 1:58 am PDT by
Australia's Federal Court has permitted Epic Games to sue Apple, reversing a previous ruling that said the two companies had to battle it out in the United States first before any legal action could take place Down Under. Epic and Apple are involved in a highly public lawsuit in the United States, but Epic has also sued Apple in other countries, including Australia last November, in an...
Read Full Article168 comments
bluemail mac app store

Apple Says Blix's Twice-Tossed Anti-Competitive Lawsuit Alleged 'False Conspiracy Theories' [Updated]

Monday July 12, 2021 9:27 am PDT by
Apple has been fighting an antitrust lawsuit against Blix, the developer of BlueMail, an app that was removed from the App Store in June 2019 after violating Apple's App Store guidelines. Blix accused Apple of manipulating search results in its App Store to suppress third-party competition, and it also claimed that Apple had copied its patented messaging technology for the Sign In with Apple ...
Read Full Article62 comments
stella low

Apple Hires New Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Communications

Friday May 7, 2021 11:53 am PDT by
Apple has hired Stella Low as its new vice president of worldwide corporate communications, reports BuzzFeed News. Low was the former communications chief at Cisco, and will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. The role that Low is taking on at Apple has been empty for the last two years after PR chief Steve Dowling departed the company. Apple Fellow Phil Schiller has been handling the PR...
Read Full Article37 comments
play store google

Multiple U.S. States Sue Google for Violating Antitrust Laws With Play Store Fees

Wednesday July 7, 2021 4:01 pm PDT by
Attorneys general representing 36 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. today levied an antitrust lawsuit [PDF] against Google to challenge Google Play Store fees, reports Politico. The lawsuit was filed in California federal court and is led by Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and Nebraska. The states are fighting against Google's plan to require all app...
Read Full Article272 comments
app tracking pop up ios 14

Attempts to Circumvent Apple's App Tracking Transparency Rules in China Reportedly Fail to Gain Traction

Monday July 5, 2021 12:12 am PDT by
Apple's crackdown on Chinese apps that tried to bypass its new privacy rules has successfully thwarted a coordinated effort to create a new way of tracking iPhones for advertising in the country, according to a new report today. Introduced in iOS 14.5, Apple's App Tracking Transparency rules require apps that access an iPhone's ad identifier or IDFA must ask a user's permission before...
Read Full Article39 comments
files app ipados 15

iPadOS 15: Files App Gains NTFS Support, Progress Indicator, and More

Tuesday June 15, 2021 3:41 am PDT by
Apple in iPadOS 15 has added the ability to access NTFS-formatted media from within the Files app. The additional support for the Windows-related format, first discovered by YouTuber Steven Fjordstrøm, is read-only, so like on macOS you can't modify files stored on NTFS devices, but you can at least copy any data on them for working on elsewhere on your iPad. The Files app has also gotten a...
Read Full Article127 comments
app store safe secure

Study Finds Up to 2% of Top 1,000 Paid Apps on App Store Were Scams

Monday June 7, 2021 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has used its app review process as a bulwark in recent legal assaults on its App Store policy, and put particular emphasis on the security benefits for iOS users when buying apps. However, an investigation has found that almost 2% of the top 1,000 highest grossing apps on a given day were some sort of scam. According to The Washington Post, which conducted the investigation, scam apps...
Read Full Article98 comments
apple tv plus fathom

Watch the Trailer for Apple TV+ Whale Documentary 'Fathom' Ahead of June 25 Debut

Thursday April 22, 2021 7:02 am PDT by
Apple today shared a trailer for the whale documentary "Fathom" on YouTube ahead of its worldwide debut on Apple TV+ on June 25. See our original coverage below for more details about the film. Apple earlier this month announced that it purchased the rights to "Fathom," a documentary that follows two scientists as they attempt to communicate with humpback whales and unravel the mystery of...
Read Full Article42 comments
fortnite apple featured

Epic Games v. Apple Trial Wraps Up, But We Likely Won't Know the Outcome for Months

Monday May 24, 2021 4:58 pm PDT by
The three week Epic Games v. Apple trial wrapped up today, with a series of debates that were held in lieu of traditional closing arguments. The wrap up follows Apple CEO Tim Cook's testimony last week, which saw him grilled by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Apple's App Store policies. As outlined by Protocol, at the conclusion of the trial, Rogers aimed to get at the heart of the dispute...
Read Full Article234 comments
project x feature blue

Former Apple Employee Responds to Lawsuit Accusing Him of Leaking Trade Secrets to Media

Tuesday May 4, 2021 9:14 am PDT by
Last month, Apple filed a lawsuit against Simon Lancaster, a former employee who allegedly used his senior position within the company to steal "sensitive trade secret information" that he then provided to a reporter. Lancaster responded to the complaint this week in California court. In his formal answer, obtained by MacRumors, Lancaster denied that he abused his position and trust within...
Read Full Article39 comments