Apple Releases HomePod 14.7 Software With Support for Managing Timers From the Home App

Apple today released a new 14.7 software update for the HomePod and the HomePod mini, which is designed to accompany the iOS 14.7 release that is now available on the iPhone.



According to Apple's release notes, today's update allows users to manage timers directly from the Home app on the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says the update also includes general performance and stability improvements.

There have been multiple complaints of sudden HomePod failures possibly due to overheating with the prior 14.6 update, but it is not clear if the 14.7 software fixes these issues.

‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our ‌‌HomePod‌‌ update how to.