Twitter Testing New Edge-to-Edge Timeline Layout for Photos, Surveys Users on Ability to Edit Tweets

Twitter is testing a new timeline layout in which photos are stretched to the edge of the display with no horizontal margins, mimicking the design layout of popular photo and video sharing apps, such as Instagram.



The new layout was shared by Jane Manchun Wong on Twitter, who often uncovers what features and changes Twitter is working on behind the scenes. The change is still in testing, but according to a screenshot shared by Wong, photos will now go edge-to-edge, compared to the current layout that features horizontal margins on either side of photos.

Separately, while Twitter announced this week it would be shutting down "Fleets," its stories-like function in August, the company is possibly eyeing a possible new feature, the most wanted by users.

In a tweet (via 9to5Mac), the company's product lead, Kayvon Beykpour, surveyed his followers as to whether they would subscribe to "Twitter Blue," the platform's monthly subscription service, if it offered users the ability to edit tweets for a few minutes after they were posted.

if @TwitterBlue let you edit tweets within a few minutes of posting them, would you want to subscribe? let me know why yes/no in the replies! — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 16, 2021

While there is no say as to whether the ability to edit tweets will ever become a reality, the company's product lead survey is certainly telling that Twitter is once again exploring the idea and attempting to garner public opinion.