'Twitter Blue' Subscription Announced, Launches in Canada and Australia First

Twitter has today announced "Twitter Blue," a new subscription service that features the ability to undo and bookmark Tweets, a reader mode, color theme options, and more.



Twitter describes the new subscription as giving "access to exclusive features and perks that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level." Twitter Blue currently features:



Bookmark Folders : A way to manage and organize saved Tweets.

: A way to manage and organize saved Tweets. Undo Tweet : The ability to preview and revise a Tweet before it goes live. Users can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click "undo."

: The ability to preview and revise a Tweet before it goes live. Users can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click "undo." Reader Mode : A "more beatiful" reading experience for long threads, turning them into easy-to-read text for a more seamless view.

: A "more beatiful" reading experience for long threads, turning them into easy-to-read text for a more seamless view. Visual Customization : The ability to select a custom app icon for a device's home screen and a range of in-app color themes.

: The ability to select a custom app icon for a device's home screen and a range of in-app color themes. Dedicated Customer Support: Access to dedicated subscription Twitter customer support.

Twitter explained that it "will be listening to feedback and building out even more features and perks for our subscribers over time." There is also a new @TwitterBlue account for keeping up to date with features and sharing feedback.

Starting today, Twitter Blue rolls out in Canada and Australia for the monthly price of $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD.

The company says that this initial phase will help it "gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized," ahead of launching in other countries.