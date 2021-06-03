'Twitter Blue' Subscription Announced, Launches in Canada and Australia First

by

Twitter has today announced "Twitter Blue," a new subscription service that features the ability to undo and bookmark Tweets, a reader mode, color theme options, and more.

Twitter Feature
Twitter describes the new subscription as giving "access to exclusive features and perks that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level." Twitter Blue currently features:

  • Bookmark Folders: A way to manage and organize saved Tweets.
  • Undo Tweet: The ability to preview and revise a Tweet before it goes live. Users can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click "undo."
  • Reader Mode: A "more beatiful" reading experience for long threads, turning them into easy-to-read text for a more seamless view.
  • Visual Customization: The ability to select a custom app icon for a device's home screen and a range of in-app color themes.
  • Dedicated Customer Support: Access to dedicated subscription Twitter customer support.

Twitter explained that it "will be listening to feedback and building out even more features and perks for our subscribers over time." There is also a new @TwitterBlue account for keeping up to date with features and sharing feedback.

Starting today, Twitter Blue rolls out in Canada and Australia for the monthly price of $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD.

The company says that this initial phase will help it "gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized," ahead of launching in other countries.

Tag: Twitter

Top Rated Comments

nattK Avatar
nattK
56 minutes ago at 07:20 am
Give me ad-free Twitter and I'll sign up for Twitter Blue before you can even say Jack Dorsey
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RUQRU Avatar
RUQRU
55 minutes ago at 07:20 am
LOL - Tweeter is trash and they expect peoples to pay for garbage.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
happydude Avatar
happydude
54 minutes ago at 07:21 am
the ability to edit a tweet should be a feature regardless. instead it's a charge to have an undo option gmail has had for a decade?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goatllama Avatar
Goatllama
52 minutes ago at 07:24 am
“Please pay for these low impact, QOL features that are usually free” LMAO
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steggerwoof Avatar
steggerwoof
58 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Let's see how quickly Facebook follow
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
axcess99 Avatar
axcess99
33 minutes ago at 07:42 am

the ability to edit a tweet should be a feature regardless. instead it's a charge to have an undo option gmail has had for a decade?
doesn't sound like an edit so much as just a built-in delay/cancel on the "send" action.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

twitter blue

Twitter Confirms Plans for 'Twitter Blue' $2.99 Monthly Subscription Service

Thursday May 27, 2021 3:29 pm PDT by
Twitter appears to have mistakenly confirmed its plans to launch a new subscription tier called "Twitter Blue," with the new purchase option now listed in the iOS App Store. Under In-App Purchases, there's now a "Twitter Blue" option that's priced at $2.99, though the feature does not appear to be live in the iOS app at this time. The Twitter Blue in-app purchase option was discovered by...
Read Full Article129 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter's 'Blue' Subscription Service May Cost $2.99, Will Offer Undo Tweet Option

Saturday May 15, 2021 11:08 am PDT by
Twitter has been working on some kind of subscription service since last summer, and Jane Manchun Wong, who often digs into new features coming in apps, has shared details on just what Twitter is exploring. Twitter's subscription service could be called Twitter Blue, and at the current time, it's priced at $2.99 per month. There will be a "Collections" section that allows users to save and...
Read Full Article120 comments
Twitter Feature

It's Not Just You: Tweet Previews Aren't Showing in iMessage Right Now

Friday May 7, 2021 11:42 am PDT by
While sharing a Twitter link in an iMessage conversation typically results in a light-blue bubble with an in-line preview of the tweet, and an image if one was included, tweet previews appear to be broken right now. As of Friday morning, Twitter links shared in iMessage conversations appear as basic gray bubbles with the twitter.com domain and no other information. It's unclear if this is an ...
Read Full Article12 comments
twitter verified featured

Twitter Resumes Verified Account Program, Previews New 'About' Tab on Profiles

Thursday May 20, 2021 8:59 am PDT by
Twitter today announced it will begin rolling out a new application process for account verification, allowing for qualifying individuals like government officials, journalists, athletes, and recognizable brands to apply for verified status. Verified accounts have a blue checkmark icon next to their Twitter name, helping people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of public...
Read Full Article16 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter Reportedly Working on 'Undo Send' Feature for Tweets

Friday March 5, 2021 2:27 am PST by
Twitter is actively exploring the possibility of bringing a rumored "Undo Send" feature to the social media platform, if a newly unearthed animation is anything to go by. Serial app de-coder Jane Wong discovered the feature animation, which adds a new "Undo" button to the usual dialog that confirms a tweet has been sent. The Undo button has a long oblong shape, which allows it to also...
Read Full Article21 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter Opens Spaces to All Users With More Than 600 Followers

Monday May 3, 2021 10:31 am PDT by
Beginning on Monday, Twitter will enable anyone with at least 600 followers on its platform to host Spaces, its version of the audio room network Clubhouse. Announced via a blog post, Twitter says that its decision to open up the functionality to users with at least 600 followers came following feedback from Twitter users and the community. Spaces originally launched last year, but so far...
Read Full Article28 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter Said to Re-Launch Verification Program Next Week

Friday May 14, 2021 5:37 am PDT by
Twitter will re-launch its long-awaited verification program next week, according to researcher Jane Manchum Wong. Twitter verification has been a mainstay of the social media platform since 2009. A blue checkmark by a user's name indicates that they are verified, helping observers to distinguish genuine notable account holders, such as celebrities, politicians, or organizations, from...
Read Full Article56 comments
periscope twitter app

Periscope App Officially Shutting Down After Today

Wednesday March 31, 2021 3:25 pm PDT by
Twitter-owned app Periscope today announced that its dedicated app for the live video service will be shut down as of today. In a tweet, Periscope said that today is the last day that the Periscope app will be available. Periscope first announced its planned shutdown in December of 2020, and said that the app was being shuttered because most of the Periscope functionality has now...
Read Full Article36 comments
twitter combined feature

Twitter App for iOS Now Supports Larger Image Previews in Timeline

Wednesday May 5, 2021 1:51 pm PDT by
Twitter today announced that the Twitter for iOS app supports larger image previews in the timeline, which means tall images will no longer be cropped to a significant degree in the Twitter app. Twitter has been testing larger-sized image previews on iOS and Android since March, but now the expanded image previews are rolling out for everyone. no bird too tall, no crop too shortintroducing ...
Read Full Article27 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter Testing YouTube Video Playback in Twitter App

Thursday March 18, 2021 10:48 am PDT by
Twitter today announced that it is testing a new iOS feature that's designed to allow Twitter users to view YouTube videos right in their timeline without having to swap over to the YouTube app. Starting today, Twitter for iOS users who see a YouTube video in their timeline can watch the video without leaving the Twitter app. Prior to now, watching a YouTube video on Twitter required tapping ...
Read Full Article13 comments