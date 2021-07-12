HomePod 15 Beta Software Adds Lossless Audio Support

Apple today released a new beta version of the HomePod 15 software, and it appears that the update introduces Lossless Audio support for the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini.



Back in June, Apple added higher-quality Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio support to Apple Music, but at launch, Lossless Audio was not available on the ‌HomePod‌ or the ‌HomePod mini‌. Apple in a support document clarified that Lossless Audio would come to the ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ in the future, and it appears the higher quality audio will be available this fall when the new ‌HomePod‌ 15 software is available to the public.

According to 9to5Mac, those who have the ‌HomePod‌ 15 beta software can enable Lossless Audio by opening up the Home app, tapping the Home icon in the upper left corner, selecting "Home Settings" and then tapping the user profile.

From there, scroll down to "Media" and select the "Apple Music" tab, toggling on "Lossless Audio." When playing a song that supports Lossless quality, the ‌Apple Music‌ player will feature a Lossless icon to make it clear that you're listening to the Lossless tier.

It is not clear if there are other features in the ‌HomePod‌ 15 beta, but the prior updates have led to complaints about sudden failures and overheating, which may have been caused by the new software.

The ‌HomePod‌ 15 beta is available on an invite-only basis from Apple and it is not widely available to developers or public beta testers.