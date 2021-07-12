HomePod 15 Beta Software Adds Lossless Audio Support

by

Apple today released a new beta version of the HomePod 15 software, and it appears that the update introduces Lossless Audio support for the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini.

HomePodandMini feature orange
Back in June, Apple added higher-quality Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio support to Apple Music, but at launch, Lossless Audio was not available on the ‌HomePod‌ or the ‌HomePod mini‌. Apple in a support document clarified that Lossless Audio would come to the ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ in the future, and it appears the higher quality audio will be available this fall when the new ‌HomePod‌ 15 software is available to the public.

According to 9to5Mac, those who have the ‌HomePod‌ 15 beta software can enable Lossless Audio by opening up the Home app, tapping the Home icon in the upper left corner, selecting "Home Settings" and then tapping the user profile.

From there, scroll down to "Media" and select the "Apple Music" tab, toggling on "Lossless Audio." When playing a song that supports Lossless quality, the ‌Apple Music‌ player will feature a Lossless icon to make it clear that you're listening to the Lossless tier.

It is not clear if there are other features in the ‌HomePod‌ 15 beta, but the prior updates have led to complaints about sudden failures and overheating, which may have been caused by the new software.

The ‌HomePod‌ 15 beta is available on an invite-only basis from Apple and it is not widely available to developers or public beta testers.

kesenwangs
kesenwangs
15 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Ummm, no. That was Beta 1. There’s no such option in this Beta, Do you guys even check sourcing? It’s one thing to verify if lossless is happening, another to not even check and see if an option is there. The article says definitively Lossless is added, then your opening paragraph says it “appears to be” added.



Still AAC-ELD has it has been the entire AudioOS 15 Beta. I wish you guys would check your sourcing instead of releasing stuff to get people excited and then let down.

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes
nrose101
nrose101
15 minutes ago at 11:45 am

This may be an odd place to ask this question, but has anyone had issues with playing the new lossless audio songs over car bluetooth speakers? My 2014 Toyota Corolla apparently doesn't like lossless audio and songs will just stop after a few seconds of playing it, so I had to switch back to downloading normal audio songs so that I can actually play them through my car. Not sure If the bluetooth in my car can be updated to support the new audio or if I have to upgrade it somehow.
Bluetooth can't handle lossless audio. Not enough bandwidth.
Score: 2 Votes
danny1305
danny1305
40 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Great news. And even with this…there will STILL be people complaining all in the comments.
Score: 1 Votes
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
39 minutes ago at 11:22 am
Given Apple's QC on released software, I can't even imagine wanting to run their beta software.
Score: 1 Votes
samwelburn
samwelburn
39 minutes ago at 11:22 am
Not there for me, just updated. Was there on b1 though
Score: 1 Votes
t0pher
t0pher
38 minutes ago at 11:23 am

Great news. And even with this…there will STILL be people complaining all in the comments.
I’d be complaining if an update killed my HomePod. HomePod money doesn’t grow on trees and they are hard to come by new.
Score: 1 Votes
