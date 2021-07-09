'Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City' Launches on Apple Arcade on July 16

Toronto-based game developer Snowman today announced that "Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City" will be launching on Apple Arcade on Friday, July 16, as one of several new classic games being added to the subscription-based service.



First released in 2018, Alto's Odyssey is an award-winning endless sandboarding game with beautiful procedurally generated graphics, dynamic lighting and weather conditions, and original music. In the Apple Arcade edition of the game, players will embark on a sandboarding journey to find a new biome called The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within, with the classic Alto's Odyssey experience preserved.

At the heart of Alto's Odyssey and its 2015 predecessor, Alto's Adventure, is physics-based movement with a one-touch trick system.

