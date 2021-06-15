Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple in April began adding classic games to its Apple Arcade catalog, and today, Apple announced three new games that are coming in the near future: Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City.



Apple announced the new games on Twitter today, and those interested in playing them when they launch on ‌Apple Arcade‌ can sign up to be notified. The three games will be available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Angry Birds Reloaded builds on the original Angry Birds game, introducing new characters from the Angry Birds movie universe, a new game mode, new power ups, and all new levels.

Some of the most memorable games to hit the @AppStore are re-launching with new versions on ‌Apple Arcade‌!@AngryBirds Reloaded brings back the world’s most famous, furiousest flock, remastered with colorful new characters. ⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/kzcnoI2LGe pic.twitter.com/t7VMvHBUYy — ‌Apple Arcade‌ (@AppleArcade) June 15, 2021

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City is an endless runner set in the desert, where the goal is to sail across dunes, canyons, and temples to unearth the secrets of the Lost City. The game offers simple tap controls that are easy to learn but tough to master, and players are tasked with building up combos and meeting goals.

Coming Soon to ‌Apple Arcade‌: Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City Join Alto and his friends on an endless sandboarding journey with new adventures to explore and mechanics to discover. ⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/vxACcY27Jb pic.twitter.com/Mpq1zo0jFO — ‌Apple Arcade‌ (@AppleArcade) June 15, 2021

In Doodle God Universe, players start out on an empty planet with four elements, and the goal is to combine these different elements to create hundreds of new elements to make the planet thrive and grow.

Coming Soon to ‌Apple Arcade‌: @Doodle_God Universe The classic world-builder has been fully redrawn, with new updates that make the puzzle gameplay feel even better. ⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/TmHHXfSjj2 pic.twitter.com/x6R25KIHQ0 — ‌Apple Arcade‌ (@AppleArcade) June 15, 2021

There's no word yet on exactly when these new games are launching, but as with all ‌Apple Arcade‌ titles, they will be available to ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscribers with no additional in-app purchases or fees. ‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month.

Other classic games that are now available on ‌Apple Arcade‌ include Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Threes, Mini Metro, The Oregon Trail, Cut the Rope, and more.