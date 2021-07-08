Apple TV+ Announces New 9/11 Documentary 'Inside the President's War Room' Premiering This September

Apple TV+ today announced "9/11: Inside the President's War Room," a new documentary special that will recount the definitive timeline of the U.S. presidency in the immediate hours after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York and The Pentagon. The documentary will debut on Apple TV+ and BBC One this September to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.



Narrated by Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels, Apple says the documentary recounts the 12 hours after the attacks, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas faced by key decision makers who responded for the United States.

Apple says the documentary will feature never-before-heard testimony with former U.S. President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, national security advisor Condoleezza Rice, Secretary of State Colin Powell, and others. It will also feature nearly 200 never previously published photographs, as well as filmed archive.