Apple TV+ Posts New 'Ted Lasso' Video Ahead of July 23 Premiere

Ahead of a July 23 premiere, Apple TV+ has posted a new "Ted Lasso" video on its official YouTube channel called "The Lasso Way."

play

The video combines clips from the new season with interviews with the cast of the series, discussing how the feel-good show has positively impacted their lives and the lives of many viewers they've heard from since its launch.

The second season has been widely anticipated and was promoted by Apple CEO Tim Cook during the company's April event. The show regularly takes pride of place at the top of Apple's official ‌Apple TV+‌ website, and also has a line of official merchandise associated with it.

For its first season, "Ted Lasso" was nominated for and won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe for Jason Sudeikis, who plays the show's namesake main character.

The second season of the show, which consists of 12 episodes, premieres on ‌‌‌Apple TV+‌‌‌ on July 23. Season 2 of "The Morning Show," another hit series for the streaming platform, will debut on September 17.