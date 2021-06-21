Official Ted Lasso Merch Now Available, Starting With $60 'Richmond' Jersey

Building on the success of the series, Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" is now officially selling merchandise related to the show, including mugs, t-shirts, jerseys, and more.



The new listings, spotted by 9to5Mac, including marketing from the team portrayed in the hit TV series named A.F.C. Richmond. "Fan Favorite" merchandise includes a $60 Richmond jersey, a $42 hooded sweatshirt, a $16 pint glass, a $15 mug with the "Be a Goldfish" quote, borrowed from one of the show's episodes, and more.

Some of the items such as an embroidered $34 "A.F.C. Richmond" hat and "Ted Lasso" engraved tumbler are listed as "Coming Soon." The new merch is available through The Warner Brothers Shop, where merchandise for other popular shows such as "The Games of Thrones," "Friends," "Tom and Jerry," and more can be found.