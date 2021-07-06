Case Allegedly Designed for Upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max Shows Significantly Larger Camera Module

A new image shared by the Weibo account "UnclePanPan," brought to light on Twitter by DuanRui, shows an iPhone 12 Pro Max in a case allegedly designed for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max, revealing the true extent of the camera modules size increase for the upcoming high-end iPhone.



Dummy models of the entire iPhone 13 lineup were shared last week, showing repositioned camera modules for the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The new image shared today offers us a closer look at the size increase of the camera module for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max compared to the camera module on the current high-end iPhone.

Schematics previously seen by MacRumors revealed that the upcoming iPhones will feature a thicker overall design and a larger camera bump on the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro to more closely match its larger sibling. The larger camera modules are likely due to the rumored inclusion of sensor-shift stabilization for all models of the lineup and improved Ultra Wide capabilities on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While the information we know so far indicates a larger camera module, it's important to take the image shared on Weibo with a grain of salt. Case makers often base their initial case designs for upcoming iPhones purely based off of leaks and rumors, meaning the image may not be a true representation of the camera module's size increase.