Case Allegedly Designed for Upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max Shows Significantly Larger Camera Module

by

A new image shared by the Weibo account "UnclePanPan," brought to light on Twitter by DuanRui, shows an iPhone 12 Pro Max in a case allegedly designed for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max, revealing the true extent of the camera modules size increase for the upcoming high-end iPhone.

iphone 13 pro max case camera module
Dummy models of the entire iPhone 13 lineup were shared last week, showing repositioned camera modules for the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The new image shared today offers us a closer look at the size increase of the camera module for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max compared to the camera module on the current high-end iPhone.

Schematics previously seen by MacRumors revealed that the upcoming iPhones will feature a thicker overall design and a larger camera bump on the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro to more closely match its larger sibling. The larger camera modules are likely due to the rumored inclusion of sensor-shift stabilization for all models of the lineup and improved Ultra Wide capabilities on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While the information we know so far indicates a larger camera module, it's important to take the image shared on Weibo with a grain of salt. Case makers often base their initial case designs for upcoming iPhones purely based off of leaks and rumors, meaning the image may not be a true representation of the camera module's size increase.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Tag: DuanRui
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

MVMNT Avatar
MVMNT
30 minutes ago at 01:45 am
One day we will reach terminal velcoity



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nikaru Avatar
nikaru
51 minutes ago at 01:25 am
We need more, better and bigger cameras in the iPhone....said no one.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Greenmeenie Avatar
Greenmeenie
42 minutes ago at 01:34 am
As a photographer, if true, this makes me happy. Bigger better lenses & sensors will definitely get me to upgrade my iPhone 11 pro max.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Crispy Duck Avatar
Crispy Duck
50 minutes ago at 01:25 am
I for one would welcome all of those.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adrianlondon Avatar
adrianlondon
42 minutes ago at 01:33 am

We need more, better and bigger cameras in the iPhone....said no one.
I would have said so, if I was asked :)

I don't want a higher resolution (files are big enough as it is) but would like a bigger sensor for better low-light photography.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cookiemonster89 Avatar
cookiemonster89
40 minutes ago at 01:36 am
Engineering Team: How big shall the cameras be in the next iPhone?
Management Team: Yes
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Thursday July 1, 2021 12:46 am PDT by
After months of rumors and speculation, Apple plans to announce its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring mini-LED displays, an all-new design, and a faster Apple silicon processor in September of this year, according to a report from DigiTimes. According to the paywalled report, which revealed that Apple is planning a significant investment in bolstering mini-LED production,...
Read Full Article182 comments
iphone 13 wireless charging coil

Rumor: iPhone 13 to Feature Larger Wireless Charging Coils, Possibly for Reverse Wireless Charging

Sunday July 4, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
Apple plans to include a "slightly bigger" wireless charging coil in this year's iPhone 13 lineup, which will not only yield improved heat management and higher wattage, but could be paving the way towards reverse wireless charging, according to a new rumor from Max Weinbach (via EverythingApplePro). Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to the rumor, Apple plans to make the physical...
Read Full Article143 comments
macos monterey ios 15 public betas

Top Stories: iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Public Betas, iPhone 13 and MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday July 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Happy public beta week! This week saw the release of a complete set of public betas for Apple's major upcoming operating system updates, giving everyone the chance to check out all of the new features and changes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We also saw a slew of rumors on everything from the iPhone 13 and the MacBook Pro to AirPods and the Apple Watch Series...
Read Full Article23 comments
iphone 13 teal with text

2021 iPhone Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 13' With Same 'Mini,' 'Pro,' and 'Pro Max' Variants As Last Year

Monday July 5, 2021 2:03 am PDT by
The upcoming 2021 iPhone will be named "iPhone 13" with the naming scheme of "mini," "Pro," and "Pro Max" variants for the entire lineup, according to the Economic Daily News. According to the report, citing sources and "supply chain" checks, Apple plans to market the upcoming iPhones as the "iPhone 13." Furthermore, the report says that Apple will stick with the "mini," "Pro," and "Pro...
Read Full Article108 comments
ipad pro 3nm feature

Apple Likely to Debut Next-Gen 3nm Chip Technology in 2022 iPad Pro

Friday July 2, 2021 12:26 am PDT by
Apple will launch an iPad next year featuring a processor based on chipmaking partner TSMC's next-generation 3-nanometer process, according to a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Apple and Intel are testing their chip designs with TSMC's 3-nanometer production technology, according to several sources briefed on the matter, with commercial output of such chips expected to start in the second...
Read Full Article113 comments
generic tracking prompt orange

Apple's App Tracking Transparency Framework Causing Advertisers to Spend More Money Targeting Android Users

Monday July 5, 2021 4:42 am PDT by
Mobile advertisers are beginning to spend significantly more money targeting Android users thanks to Apple's implementation of a framework on iOS, severely impacting the amount of data companies can collect about users on iPhone and iPad. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, following the April roll-out of ATT, or the App Tracking Transparency framework, which requires that all apps on...
Read Full Article57 comments
audacity

Audacity 'Spyware' Claims Follow Privacy Policy Changes By New Owner

Monday July 5, 2021 2:23 am PDT by
Popular open-source audio editing software Audacity is facing "spyware" allegations from users for recent privacy policy changes that suggest the desktop app is collecting user data and sharing it with third parties, including state regulators where applicable. Two months ago, Audacity was acquired by Muse Group, which owns other audio-related projects including the Ultimate Guitar website and ...
Read Full Article91 comments
apple park 416 security

Apple Looks Beyond Silicon Valley to Improve Recruitment and Retention

Monday July 5, 2021 4:49 am PDT by
Apple is "ramping up efforts to decentralize out of Silicon Valley," following difficulties recruiting and retaining talent at its Apple Park headquarters in California, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the second edition of his new Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Gurman suggests that Apple is prepared to jettison its tradition of attracting technologists to Cupertino in...
Read Full Article173 comments
app tracking pop up ios 14

Attempts to Circumvent Apple's App Tracking Transparency Rules in China Reportedly Fail to Gain Traction

Monday July 5, 2021 12:12 am PDT by
Apple's crackdown on Chinese apps that tried to bypass its new privacy rules has successfully thwarted a coordinated effort to create a new way of tracking iPhones for advertising in the country, according to a new report today. Introduced in iOS 14.5, Apple's App Tracking Transparency rules require apps that access an iPhone's ad identifier or IDFA must ask a user's permission before...
Read Full Article36 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Pulse Oximetry Company Masimo Wants the Apple Watch Series 6 Banned

Wednesday June 30, 2021 9:55 am PDT by
Medical device company Masimo is embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Apple over several of the health capabilities available in the Apple Watch, and now Masimo wants the Apple Watch Series 6 banned, reports Bloomberg. Masimo today filed a new patent infringement lawsuit with the United States International Trade Commission, which asks the ITC to halt imports of the Apple Watch Series...
Read Full Article118 comments