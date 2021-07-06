iPhone 13 Mini to Be Assembled By Apple Supplier Pegatron

Apple supplier Pegatron will remain a major assembler of smaller iPhones and has already won orders for this year's forthcoming iPhone 13 mini, claims a new report from DigiTimes.

iPhone mini wonder feature

Pegatron has obtained orders for the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone model, as well as a portion of orders for another upcoming ‌iPhone‌ model that will feature a 6.1-inch display, according to market sources.

This year's ‌iPhone 13‌ mini is expected to be the last 5.4-inch model that Apple will offer in its flagship lineup, owing to poor sales, according to reliable sources. Apple does not plan to introduce a 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ 14 mini, with the mini line ending after the ‌iPhone 13‌.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple in 2022 will instead offer two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7-inch iPhones, so both the standard ‌iPhone‌ 14 and the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro will be available in those two size options.

Pegatron is Apple's second-largest ‌‌iPhone‌‌ assembler after Foxconn, and in February spent $14.2 million to buy land rights for building a factory in Chennai, India. The outlay followed a proposal approved in late 2020 by its board of directors to spend $150 million on building its first ‌‌iPhone‌‌ manufacturing plant in the country.

Regular readers may recall that Apple suspended its partnership with Pegatron in November 2020 after it discovered that the major ‌iPhone‌ supplier was committing labor violations at a student workers' program.

Apple put Pegatron on probation as a result of the violations, and while supplier's current ‌‌iPhone‌‌ business was not expected to be affected, it was originally forecast to lose some iPhone 12 orders to other Apple supplier Luxshare.

The latest information was shared in DigiTimes' paywalled "Before Going to Press" section, so there are no further details yet, but the full report should be released later on Tuesday.

bebarhood
bebarhood
36 minutes ago at 10:24 pm
What if the iPhone 13 mini had huge sales? Will Apple reconsider that model for the 14?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin
Theyayarealivin
35 minutes ago at 10:26 pm
Everything is slowly coming to its place. New iPhone season is around the corner.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin
Theyayarealivin
33 minutes ago at 10:28 pm

Which of the suppliers has better quality control?
They all meet up to Apple's QA standards. Believe they are all the same.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ratspg
ratspg
31 minutes ago at 10:29 pm

Everything is slowly coming to its place. New iPhone season is around the corner.
I'm already excited.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
