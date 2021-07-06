Apple Considering Purchasing Reese Witherspoon's 'Hello Sunshine' Media Company

Reese Witherspoon-owned media company Hello Sunshine is considering a sale, and Apple is one of the interested parties, reports The Wall Street Journal.



Apple already works with Hello Sunshine on popular Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," which stars Witherspoon. Hello Sunshine is also involved in several upcoming ‌Apple TV+‌ shows like "Surface" starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, "The Last Thing He Told Me" with Julia Roberts, and country music reality series "My Kind of Country."

Hello Sunshine reportedly began pursuing a sale in the last couple of months and has received interest from multiple suitors, one of which is Apple. The company could be valued at as much as $1 billion, due to hits like the aforementioned series "The Morning Show" and also "Big Little Lies" and "Little Fires Everywhere."

The production company is working with investment bankers to explore its options, and there is no guarantee that it will be sold, nor that Apple will purchase it.

If Apple does indeed purchase Hello Sunshine, it could ultimately be folded into Apple Studios, Apple's own production company that is involved with some of its ‌Apple TV+‌ shows. Apple Studios is thus far working on "Surface," "Snow Blind" with Jake Gyllenhaal, "Emancipation" with Will Smith, and "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.