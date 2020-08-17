Apple Inks Deal for Country Music Competition Show Called 'My Kind of Country'

Apple is getting into music competition TV shows with "My Kind of Country," an upcoming country music competition series on Apple TV+ that will feature a "groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent."



"My Kind of Country" will be produced by Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, along with Jason Owen and Izzie Pick Ibarra. Owen is the CEO of Sandbox Entertainment and manager to country music stars like Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Faith Hill, while Izzie Pick Ibarra is the showrunner behind popular series "The Masked Singer" and "Dancing With the Stars."

According to Apple, "My Kind of Country" will have a fresh, documentary sensibility that will also break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space to let musicians "unleash their authentic voices and take center stage."

There's no release date for "My Kind of Country" at this time, but it will premiere on ‌Apple TV‌+. It will join other shows produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, including "The Morning Show" and "Truth Be Told."