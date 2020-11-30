Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Surface' to Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Apple has given a straight to series order to upcoming Apple TV+ series "Surface," which is set to star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, reports Deadline.



The eight part series was created by Veronica West, known for co-creating "High Fidelity." The show is described as a psychological thriller, but little else is known about it at this time.

"Surface" comes from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Apple Studios. Gugu Mbatha-Raw has also starred in "The Morning Show" alongside Reese Witherspoon, playing the role of Hannah Shoenfeld.

"Surface" is set to go into production starting in 2021. Apple has worked with Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine on several projects, including "The Morning Show," "Truth Be Told," and upcoming country music talent show "My Kind of Country."