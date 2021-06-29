Apple Announces New Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands Representing 22 Countries
Apple today announced a new set of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands with colors representative of 22 countries around the world, alongside custom Apple Watch faces for each of those countries.
The full list of the countries represented within Apple's new "Limited Edition International Collection" can be found below:
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Great Britain
- Greece
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Russia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- United States
All of the bands retail for $49.99, each with the normal "soft, breathable, and lightweight" design of the Apple Watch Sport Loop band. Each band is also accompanied by a custom Stripes Apple Watch face with the colors of the country's flag. The new bands are available for purchase and order on Apple's website starting today.
