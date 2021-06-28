Snapchat Aware of Latest App Store Update Causing App Crash, Promises Fix Soon

Snapchat's support account today confirmed on Twitter that its latest App Store update, pushed less than one day ago, is causing widespread issues for users, specifically causing the app to crash a few seconds after launch.



The latest ‌App Store‌ update, version 11.34.05.45, is listed as a normal update with bug fixes, but it has caused widespread crashes for users. Over the last few hours, Twitter has been bombarded with users reporting the issue, with no fix currently available. Snapchat, at the time of writing, has not yet pulled the update and says it is working on a fix. The fix will likely come in the form of a new ‌App Store‌ version.

Snapchat users on previous versions of Snapchat for iOS should be clear of any app crashes. For users impacted by the latest update, be sure to keep the app up to date by periodically checking the ‌App Store‌ for any updates or by enabling automatic ‌App Store‌ updates within Settings.